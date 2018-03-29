Exclusive: Kristin Cavallari Is ‘100%’ on Board for ‘Laguna Beach’ Reboot

Kristin Cavallari might call Nashville her home now, but the MTV alum is totally on board for a return to Laguna Beach — at least in spirit.

Fans of Laguna Beach and The Hills have been itching for a reboot of the iconic mid-aughts shows, which have been bolstered by the upcoming return of Jersey Shore and active campaigning by both Spencer and Heidi Pratt.

Cavallari revealed to PopCulture.com exclusively at the Tuesday, March 27 premiere party for her retail store, Uncommon James, that she would be happy to appear in the reboot, but that initial talks have stalled.

“There were talks about it for a minute, but I don’t think anything’s happening,” she told PopCulture. “I was 100 percent on board. It’s not because of me it’s not happening.”

Despite living about 2,000 miles from her former castmates, Cavallari told PopCulture she makes sure to keep in touch with a number of them.

“It’s hard to hang out with anyone, because everyone is in L.A.,” she said. “But I still talk to Audrina [Patridge] all the time, Heidi [Pratt], Alex [Murrel] and Alex [Hooser] from Laguna. I just spoke with Brody [Jenner] not long ago, and I kept in touch with Stephen [Colletti] over the years.”

She continued: “We definitely talk, but it’s hard to get everyone together with us being all over the place.”

Cavallari, who is raising three kids — sons Camden, 5, Jaxon, 3, and daughter Saylor, 2 — alongside husband and NFL player Jay Cutler, has also been bonding with a lot of her former MTV castmates who have recently become mothers themselves.

Heidi, who gave birth to son Gunner in October, has been bonding with the Uncommon James designer, as has Patridge, who gave birth to daughter Kirra in June 2016.

“Audrina and Heidi both reached out to me during their pregnancies,” Cavallari told PopCulture, “And I loved being able to be there for them, because I didn’t have anyone — I was the first one out of all my friends to have a baby.”

“So being able to be there for them and any of my other friends as well, is really, really cool for me,” she added.

Laguna Beach and The Hills might not be making a return to MTV anytime soon, but Cavallari may be making her return to the small screen soon enough. TMZ reported last month that she’s currently filming a reality show based on her life as a fashion designer and businesswoman, but the Balancing in Heels author said she wouldn’t comment on the rumors publicly.

She did say that the fan appreciation for these shows, which first began almost 15 years ago, is incredible.

“It’s really cool, it’s really cool,” she told PopCulture.com. “I mean, it means a lot.”

Photo credit: MTV