Kristin Cavallari Gets Cozy With 'Laguna Beach' Ex Stephen Colletti

Is this real? You better believe it! Kristin Cavallari gets cozy with her pal from Laguna Beach Stephen Colletti. The only question is: 2004 or 2020? Cavallari posted a photo of her sitting on Colletti's lap and asked her fans if they thought it was a throwback photo or a current one, but several seem to think it's a recent photo, which poses more questions outside of simply when the photo was taken.

View this post on Instagram 2004 or 2020?! A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Aug 4, 2020 at 11:51am PDT

Fans couldn't contain themselves in the comment section, some thinking there may be sparks between the two again. One person wrote, "Look!!! Stevennnnnnnn! [laugh face emoji] not gonna lie, for some reason I would not be mad if they got together," while another fan said, "Can you hear her saying, 'Steeeeeeevennn?'" Someone else wrote, "The internet is NOT ready for Steeeeeepheeeennnnnnn and Kristen again [laught face emoji," and "The moment we've all been waiting for."

This would not only be huge news because of their former flame back in their high school days, but this photo comes on the heels of Cavallari's divorce announcement. She and her ex Jay Cutler announced they would be going their separate ways after seven years of marriage. "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," the former pair said in a statement on April 26. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

As for Cavallari and Colletti, one source told Us Weekly that they've "always been friends." She also had a visit with her other former costar Alex Murrel during her trip back to Laguna, California at the beginning of August. The former couple had their on-again, off-again relationship documented throughout Season 1 and 2 of Laguna Beach during 2004 and 2005.

During one episode of Cavallari's last season of Very Cavallari, fans had their hearts filled when she documented her reunion with other Laguna Beach co-stars Heidi Montag and Audrina Patridge when they visited her in Nashville, Tennessee. It was a much different scene for the now moms versus their party days on the hit reality MTV series.