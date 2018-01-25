Kris Jenner Warns Travis Scott About ‘Careless Attitude’ With Kylie

Kris Jenner is reportedly sick and tired of the way Travis Scott treats her daughter Kylie.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that Scott, the rapper behind songs like “Goosebumps” and “Antidote,” is not meshing well with the Kardashian/Jenner clan and Kris is not pleased.

“Kris is furious with Travis over his careless attitude with Kylie,” the source said. “Kris never sees Travis around and when she does see him, Travis does not seem very present or engaged with the family. … Kris is unclear about Kylie’s future with Travis but for now, Kris is extremely disappointed in how Travis is handling the pregnancy.”

Apparently this is not just a private grudge. Jenner has allegedly taken these grievances directly to the 25-year-old hip-hop artist to put him in his place.

“Kris has made it clear to Travis that Kylie deserves more out of him,” the source said. “Kris also let Travis know that she is the boss in the family, she is watching him closely and that he better not hurt her youngest daughter. Kris finished warning Travis by telling him that despite the status of his relationship with Kylie, he best step up and be a more present father when the baby arrives.”

It’s not said how Scott or Kylie reacted to Kris’ warning.

It’s to be expected that Kris would be a bit worried about how Scott would fit in with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians family. Several of her daughtesrs have had peculiar relationships with the fathers of their respective kids.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have had an extremely rocky time over the course of their on-and-off again relationship. Kim Kardashian and hubby Kanye West seem happy, but there have been numerous reports suggesting he’s more absent than he should be. Khloé Kardashian is expecting with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and it’s still unclear how that will shake out.

Kylie and Scott being so young must also be a factor in Kris’ worrying, as well as the fact that Kylie is reportedly staying at Kris’ home during the pregnancy. Seeing her daughter dealing with a reportedly absent baby-daddy-to-be each day must be hard.

No one in the Kardashian/Jenner family has openly spoken about the pregnancy, which was leaked several months ago.

