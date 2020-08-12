Kanye West Praises Kris Jenner After Accusing Her of 'White Supremacy'

✖

Kanye West appears to be making nice with mother-in-law Kris Jenner, tweeting a compliment about her musical choices just weeks after accusing her of "white supremacy" and threatening to go to war with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch. Tuesday, the rapper tweeted that Jenner "makes the best music playlist," capping off his compliment with a blushing emoji.

West's tweet was met with jokes that Jenner was forcing him to write nice things about her, as it was just last month the Yeezy designer was coming hard for wife Kim Kardashian and her family on social media, accusing them of trying to "lock" him up and calling Jenner "Kris Jong-un." In another screenshot of a text, he wrote, "This Ye You ready to talk now Or are still avoiding my calls. This Ye You wanna talk Or go to war?" In the caption, he wrote, "White supremacy at its highest no cap."

My mother in law Kris Jenner ... makes the best music playlist 😊 — ye (@kanyewest) August 11, 2020

West also attempted to make good with his wife on social media after criticizing her and sharing a story at his South Carolina presidential rally about her considering terminating her pregnancy when they were first pregnant with daughter North in 2012. On July 25, he tweeted, "I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me." That same day, he was photographed at the Wyoming hospital near his ranch, where he was reportedly seeking help for anxiety. West left after just a few minutes, and an ambulance was seen later at his Cody residence to treat the star at his own residence. Monday, Kardashian was photographed having an emotional meeting with her husband, which was captured in photos obtained by TMZ, before flying back to Los Angeles alone.

Last month, Kardashian took to social media to confirm her husband has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and to ask for "compassion" in this situation, explaining is has been "incredibly complicated and painful" for those who love him to watch his recent erratic behavior. "I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health," she wrote, in part. "But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health."