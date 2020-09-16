Kanye West Appears to Urinate on Grammy Award in Tweet Storm About Music Ownership

✖

Kanye West served up a tweet storm about music ownership on Wednesday, and in one post the rapper appeared to urinate on a Grammy award. In the clip, the award can been seen resting in a toilet, as a stream of liquid lands on top of it, presumably from West. In the caption, West wrote, "Trust me ... I WONT STOP." Notably, he also appears to be wearing a pair of his famous Yeezy shoes.

Along with his video post, West has also shared copies of a number of legal music contracts and agreements. "I KNOW MY LORD AND SAVIOR JESUS CHRIST WILL MAKE FOOLS OF AND PUNISH ALL WHO HAVE PARTICIPATED IN UNFAIR CONTRACTS," he tweeted ahead of sharing the many documents. "EVERYONE AT UNIVERSAL AND VIVENDI PLEASE UNDERSTAND THAT I WILL DO EVERYTHING IN MY LEGAL POWER AND USE MY VOICE UNTIL ALL ARTIST CONTRACTS ARE CHANGED. STARTING WITH GETTING MY MASTERS FOR MY CHILDREN. I WILL NOT STOP. I PROMISE YOU. [I'M] AM PETTY AND VERY PERSONAL," West added.

West also asked that all of his fans "cover" him in "prayer" because is "ONE OF THE MOST FAMOUS PEOPLE ON THE PLANET AND UNIVERSAL WONT TELL ME WHAT MY MASTERS COST BECAUSE THEY KNOW I CAN AFFORD THEM." He offered, "BLACK MASTERS MATTER." Lamenting his situation, the rapper wrote, "UNIVERSAL WONT TELL ME WHAT MY MASTERS COST BECAUSE THEY KNOW I CAN AFFORD TO BUY THEM."

While pleading his case to fans and followers, West also begged U2's Bono, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and "even Taylor" Swift to back him up. "We need you right noooooow," he wrote. "ALL THE MUSICIANS WILL BE FREE," West added.

90% of the record contracts on the planet are still on a royalty A standard record deal is a trap to NEVER have you recoup, and there’s all these hidden costs like the “distribution fees” many labels put in their contracts to make even more money off our work without even trying. — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

West's revolt against the music industry comes as he is hoping to make a political splash in this year's presidential election. The rapper-turned-hopeful-politician has had some trouble, however, as he has been unable to get on the ballot in most states. Most recently he was denied access to the ballots in Wisconsin for missing the deadline by 14 seconds. His team contested, but a judge ruled the finding was correct and would stand.