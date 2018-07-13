Kris Jenner Lists Cheating on Husband Robert as ‘One of My Biggest Regrets’

Kris Jenner is speaking her truth about the end of her relationship with Robert Kardashian Sr.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently sat down for an interview with Fox News Channel’s OBJECTified that touched on her marriage to the late lawyer, who was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in July 2003 and died less than eight weeks later at the age of 59.

In a sneak peek at the interview, set to air Sunday, Entertainment Tonight reports, Jenner opens up about how infidelity tore the couple apart.

“I married Robert when I was 22 years old and I got pregnant on my honeymoon — I had the happiest life you could’ve dreamt about,” she recalls to host Harvey Levin. “But when you’re in something, sometimes people think the grass is always greener and that was like what I think I went through at some point.”

When asked about her “affair with a soccer player,” Jenner admitted that it happened.

“I did, I did,” she said. “Which wasn’t — nothing I’m proud of. When I look back on it now, probably one of my biggest regrets in my life is that that marriage fell apart.”

Jenner and Kardashian were married from 1978-1991 and welcomed four children together: Kourtney, 39, Kim, 37, Khloé, 34, and Rob, 31.

During the interview, Jenner admitted she was devastated when Kardashian filed for divorce.

“Because it made it real,” she says. “Like, you think you’re going to come through this period — that was really hard for me.”

The mother of four at the time was presented with new challenges at the time after Kardashian — a high-powered businessman and attorney, known for being member of O.J. Simpson’s defense team — cut off her credit cards.

“I didn’t have anything,” she remembered. “I went to the market one day and my credit card didn’t work. I had a market credit card and I’m like, ‘I can’t even buy a tomato.’”

Jenner had previously discussed cheating on her first husband in her 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner… And All Things Kardashian. In 1989, she had an affair with a professional soccer player ten years younger than her, which led to the couple’s divorce.

Daughter Khloé spoke herself about her parents divorce, vowing to never be unfaithful because of what she witnessed between her parents.

“I saw how it destroyed my dad,” she said on an episode of Kocktails with Khloé in 2016. “I saw what it did to my dad so I don’t want to do that. I also saw the regret from my mom.”

Jenner’s full interview on OBJECTified airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox News Channel.