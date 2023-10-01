Kourtney Kardashian Shares Receipts About Who's Apart of Sister Kim's 'Not Kourtney' Group Chat

The Kardashians' season four premiere on Thursday took a dramatic turn when Kim Kardashian claimed that a group chat had been set up to trash-talk Kourtney Kardashian during a heated exchange between the two. It wasn't until Friday, however, that Kourtney revealed just who she believed was a member of that "Not Kourtney" chat right after the episode had aired, as a multitude of fans took to her Instagram story to ask about her Disney-themed baby shower, asking the founder of Poosh to share the juicy details with them.

"Are those friends on the 'not Kourtney group chat' Cause if so we don't need them there," one fan asked about the pregnant mother-of-three's shower. "No the members of that chat are namely Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie. Case closed," the reality star responded.

On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, a significant rift emerged between Kourtney and Kim after Kim collaborated with Dolce & Gabbana, as Kourtney shared that she felt that the partnership was in direct conflict with her recent wedding celebrations, during which she wore curated looks from the brand's vault. She also believed that the collaboration spoke to a broader issue with Kim: she did not prioritize family over business.

Afterward, in an effort to extend an olive branch to her sister while recognizing that she probably wouldn't want to attend, Kim rang her sister to invite her to a dinner in Milan to launch another campaign for her Dolce collaboration. While Kourtney said she was "always supporting" her sister, she felt that the whole thing was not cool and said they needed to discuss "deeper things."

There was an underlying issue between Kourtney and Kim, it seems, which resulted from the fact that Kourtney finally watched the episodes of Season 3, and they both realized the nasty remarks each one made behind their backs during confessions or in conversations with other members of the family while they feuded.

And despite Kim's claims, Kourtney's friends say they aren't part of the "Not Kourtney" text chain. Kourtney shared a screenshot of a group text she exchanged with three of her friends, including Simon Huck, Allie Rizzo Sartiano, and Phil Riportella, on Friday afternoon as part of her Instagram stories.

During the conversation, the three of her friends supported her during the drama between her and Kim. "Should I soft launch the YASS Kourtney group chat?" Sartiano wrote, to which Huck replied, "OMG please! These trolls keep DM'ing me accusing me of being on the other chat."

Sartiano replied, "I'm like if only they knew our anxiety about meaningless endless chit chat. I mean over a martini we will debrief but but dang for a group chat that didn't exist I am fidgeting." Responding, Huck called out Kim, writing, "Kim threw us all under the bus when there was not one actual friend on the chat." Kourtney tagged her friends and added several crying laughing emojis.