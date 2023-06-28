Pete Davidson Enters Rehab Weeks After Startling PETA Voicemail Leak

Pete Davidson is taking some time off to address his borderline personality disorder. The Saturday Night Live alum has entered rehab voluntarily after years of struggling with borderline personality disorder and PTSD, per Page Six. He is being treated at the same Pennsylvania facility where John Mulaney sought help for alcohol and drug issues. One friend told the media outlet that this isn't a one-off for Davidson. "Pete regularly goes to rehab for 'tune ups' and to take a mental break, so that's what's happening," the source said. The Suicide Squad star found himself embroiled in controversy recently after he left a profanity-filled voicemail message on the head of PETA's machine. The call was leaked to the press. In the voicemail, Davidson went off on Senior VP of Cruelty Investigations, Daphna Nachminovitch, after she issued a statement to TMZ about PETA's disappointment in Davidson buying a puppy at an NYC pet store instead of adopting from a shelter.

"Thank you so much for making comments publicly that I didn't adopt a dog. I just want to let you know I'm sincerely allergic to dogs, so I have to get a specific breed….and my mom's f–king dog, who was two years old, died a week prior and she was so upset, so I had to get a specific dog," he said in part.

It wasn't his first issue made public. Davidson was also charged with one count of reckless driving after smashing his car into a Beverly Hills home just weeks after. A separate source told Page Six: "Anyone who knows Pete knows that he will always step up and get help when he knows he needs it. He has a lot of people in his corner who love him and support him, and are proud of him."

While Davidson's career is on fire, there's been trouble brewing for some time. His whirlwind relationship with Kim Kardashian ended after nine months last Fall. During their romance, he was subject to constant public berating from her then-estranged husband, Kanye West. Davidson is now reportedly dating someone else.