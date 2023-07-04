Kourtney Kardashian Shows off Growing Baby Bump in Pink Bikini

Kourtney Kardashian is a glowing mom-to-be, and she recently showed off her growing baby bump in a pink bikini. In a post on Instagram, the reality TV star — who is engaged to Travis Barker — posed for some photos with a friend. Rocking a bright-colored two-piece swimsuit, Kardashian gave followers a glimpse at her pregnant belly as she soaked up some sun.

Earlier this month, Kardashian showed up at one of Barker's concerts with his band, Blink-182, and revealed her pregnancy by holding up a sign which read, "Travis, I'm Pregnant." Kardashian and Barker were rumored to be dating in late 2020, but their relationship was official by early 2021 and they married in 2022. While they are expecting parents, Barker is already dad to two children with his ex, Shanna Moakler, and Kardashian has three kids from her previous relationship with Scott Disick.

While the sentiment was quite sweet to most, a new report indicates that Disick, was "heartbroken" over the news. "Scott has known for a minute that Kourtney was pregnant – he found out through her family who didn't want him to be caught off guard," a source told the Daily Mail. "Scott is over Kourtney and feels like he doesn't even recognize her anymore."

The source continued, "Not many of her old friends do as she has completely ditched her group of long-time childhood friends. She has taken on a new identity... and that is okay – she can be Morticia Adams if she wants to." The insider explained that it was necessarily the news itself, but more the fact that Disick allegedly felt hurt about how she shared it and excluded him from any acknowledgment on Father's Day.

"What really was a jab in the heart was when Scott was with their kids yesterday and saw Kourtney's Father's Day post," the source said. "To mention Travis and her dad but leave the father of her own children out was completely disrespectful. She knows what an amazing father he is to their kids and she could have had at least an inkling of decency. He did not get a text message, phone call, nothing."

A separate source added, "Scott knew that Kourtney was pregnant before she made the announcement, and the way he is taking it all is with a little bit of unease and it is a little heartbreaking for him. It just reiterates that what they had is really over." They continued, "Granted, Scott knows that it has been several years since they broke up and they both have dated others and mostly moved on, but they still are forever linked because of their kids, and he sometimes romanticizes that they would someday get back together."

"That isn't going to happen, that isn't a shock," The second source went on to note. "It just kind of sucks for Scott right now to deal with it, since the whole world now knows. Kourtney also making the announcement during Father's Day weekend really gutted him. He will get over it, but Scott is sad."