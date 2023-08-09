Khloé Kardashian Reveals Daughter True, Nephew Psalm Are in Casts After Injuries

The Good American co-founder joked that her daughter True and nephew Psalm are now in the 'cousin cast club' as she shared new summer picks of the pair.

Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian's kids joined a not-so-fun club this summer. On Tuesday, Khloé revealed that her and Tristan Thompson's daughter, True, 5, and Kim's son Psalm, 4, are rocking casts in summer 2023 after they both suffered injuries to their arms.

The Good American founder shared the family update on Instagram, where she shared a carousel of images, the first showing True and Psalm holding up their arms, with True's in a pink cast and her cousin's in a black cast. Khloé revealed in the caption, "Summer 2023/Cousin cast club/Trampoline and monkey bars/They had a ball this summer," hinting that the two young members of the KarJenner clan injured themselves on the trampoline and monkey bars. The post also included two additional photos of True, one showing her holding up a piece sign with her broken arm and a second of her adorably smiling for the camera.

True and Psalm are not the only members of the family nursing injuries this summer. Just a day before Khloé's post, Kim revealed that she is currently recovering from a broken shoulder and torn tendon. On her Instagram Stories Monday, The Kardashians star shared that had been "out of the gym [for] a few weeks" due to the injuries. She added that her trainer, Melissa Alcantara, had the "same thing happen to her."

"So we are starting our rehabbing today and our workouts because I gotta get back in the gym," she said in the video. "Nothing is going to keep me down."

Despite the multiple injuries, the family seems to be enjoying their summer. Last month, Kim embarked on a "soccer tour" with her 7-year-old son Saint to watch his favorite teams play in Miami and Japan. The proud mom shared several photos from the trip, including one with David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, and their daughter Harper, 12. She also posted photos of her son meeting Cristiano Ronaldo. Also last month, the KarJenner family celebrated Khloé's son Tatum's firth birthday, the mom of two writing at the time, "Happy birthday, my sweet son! I am a firm believer in that God gives you what you need and I needed you. God knew my heart needed you." More recently, Khloé shared photos of True and her cousin Dream, 7, enjoying the summer son.