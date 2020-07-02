Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Candid Costa Rica Bikini Throwbacks

✖

Kourtney Kardashian threw it back to the days before the coronavirus pandemic in June 2019 when she took a trip to Costa Rica. The mom-of-three shared to photos with fans and looked absolutely stunning in a two-piece bathing suit. Her caption was left simple, stating, "Don't call me, I'll call you."

In the first photo, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star can be seen walking while looking at her phone, as the side-view shows off her super toned body. In the second image, Kardashian looked as if she was about to take a dip in the pool. Fans will remember, Kardashian, along with ex Scott Disick, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West all took their kids to Costa Rica as they filmed for the show. At the time, Disick was still with Sofia Richie — who he is no longer in a relationship with — while she was in New York City.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 1, 2020 at 12:04pm PDT

Their family getaway was caught on camera for their popular reality show so fans could partake in their adventures together. It also came just six weeks after Kim and West welcomed their fourth child together, Psalm, via surrogate. Their 2019 family vacation seemed to go a lot smoother in 2019 than the time before in 2017 when they visited the country. At that time, Kardashian and Disick were not getting along because the Flip It Like Disick star was accused of flying out a random girl to join him. However, Disick did have an explanation for him doing that admitting he was a "sex addict" and that he wasn't in the "best place."

"I don't think I was in the best place but I feel like you and I also weren't in the best place [...] You were living your life the way you should be and I just wasn't ready to handle it," he confessed during a 2019 episode of KUWTK. The exes broke it off in 2015 after more than a decade of being together. During that time, both Kardashian and Disick have been linked romantically to other people — more recently, Disick and Richie. Now that both of them are single again, Kardashian and Disick are sparking dating rumors after the two have seemingly been spending more time together.

In one of Kardashian's recent Instagram posts, she shared a photo of her holding a baby goat, but that's not what fans focused on. Instead, they noticed that the shirt she was wearing, happened to be one of Disick's, and also happened to be one he wore on a 2017 date with Richie. Because of this picture, followers feel more than ever that the two are dating again.