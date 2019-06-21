Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Vacation in Costa Rica Without Sofia Richie

Ever the platonic co-parents, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are taking their kids on a trip to Costa Rica — without Disick’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

Karadashian’s sister, Kim Kardashian, and husband Kanye West also brought their three oldest kids — North, 6, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 1 — along on the beach trip, while Kardashian and Disick brought Mason, 9, Penelope, 7 next month, and Reign, 4.

“They are all filming for the show [Keeping Up With the Kardashians],” a source told PEOPLE. “They have a lot of ocean and rain forest activities planned.”

On Thursday, Kardashian, 40, shared a video on her Instagram Story showing off her view of palm trees and a lengthy infinity pool. And on Wednesday, she and Disick were spotted together on the beach.

PEOPLE reports that the families are expected to be in the country for two weeks, which could mean that Richie has plenty of time to travel there if her work schedule allows. The 20-year-old model recently attended events in New York and Los Angeles, including a launch for Miranda Kerr’s Kora Organics skincare line.

Kardashian, Disick and Richie frequently take trips together, like when they all three traveled to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in December with the kids. Kardashian told Paper magazine in May that her friendship with Disick, 36, and Richie is “probably the thing I’m most proud of,” adding that “I don’t think we’ll go on every trip together, but I love that I’m invited.”

She said in an April YouTube video that dating other people made co-parenting difficult at first. “The hardest part was when we both started new relationships,” she said. “That caused fights between you and I about introducing the kids. We literally had to go to therapy to be able to, like, communicate together.”

Their family trips weren’t always hunky-dory after Kardashian and Disick’s breakup. In 2017, Kardashian banned Disick from future vacations after he apparently flew a random girl out and snuck her into his hotel room during a family Costa Rica getaway.

“After the last family trip he was on, you know, he flew out a girl on the trip, and I’m just not looking to have that again,” she admitted in an April episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Disick later explained his actions by saying he was a “sex addict.”

He addressed the incident on the KUWTK episode. “I don’t think I was in the best place but I feel like you and I also weren’t in the best place,” he told Kardashian. “You were living your life the way you should be and I just wasn’t ready to handle it.”