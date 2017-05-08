Khloe Kardashian Gets In Heated Altercation With Scott Disick, Water Gets Tossed

A trailer for next week’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians showed Khloe Kardashian angrily confronting Scott Disick about bringing a female friend to the family vacation in Costa Rica.

While seated at the dinner table during the Kardashian-Jenner clan vacation, the Revenge Body host pressed Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex, Scott Disick, about his plans were for the evening. She was angrily attempting to learn the truth about why the father of three would bring another woman to the family’s tropical getaway.

“What are you doing the rest of the night Scott?” Khloe said.

Scott Disick responded by saying, “What I have to.”

Family matriarch Kris Jenner then chimed in by saying: “I think what we’re wondering is if you have a girl here and why.”

After a heated exchange, Khloe Kardashian then decided to take matters into her own hands. She was visibly mad at Scott for inviting a female friend on the trip and blasted him for only wanting someone to sleep with on the vacation.

“If you need to get your d*** wet that badly then get your f***ing dick wet,” she said while tossing a glass full of water all over Scott while still sitting at the table.

Earlier in the episode, the 32-year-old fitness guru voiced her outrage at Scott in a solo interview.

“I don’t believe it. I’m in shock,” Khloe said. “Who the f*** does something like this. You were just downstairs literally trying to make out with Kourt. How dare you. It’s four days. You can’t last four days without getting your d*** wet?”

As for Kourtney Kardashian, she explained that she doesn’t see herself being able to patch up her relationship with Scott in the future.

“I really don’t think I could get back together with him,” Kourtney said. “My kids deserve to have somebody with better moral characteristics. I’ve already had the epiphany. This is just confirmation.”

Scott may have invited another woman on the vacation, but he expressed that he is heartbroken that he isn’t with Kourtney.

“I only really get lonely and start to annoy myself more that the girl I used to be with is down the hallway and I’m not sleeping with her, what has my life come to? I don’t really feel like there’s any reason for me to sleep under the same roof.”

