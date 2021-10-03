Kourtney Kardashian Gets Taste of Life as a Blonde in Latest Selfie Giving Fans Ideas

While other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family are known for changing their hair color, Kourtney Kardashian is usually very consistent with her dark brown look. On Friday night, she decided to briefly change things up by giving fans an idea of how she would look as a blonde in an Instagram Story post. It’s not the first time Kardashian has gone blonde, though.

The new photo, which has since expired, showed Kardashian wearing a blonde wig while having her make-up done, reports The Sun. Kardashian offered no explanation for the picture, which was slightly edited to give her “horns.” The former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star did not post more photos with the blonde wig. Instead, she shared photos of her Halloween decorations on Friday, adding, “‘Tis the season” in the caption.

.@kourtneykardash wears blonde WIG instead of dyeing hair amid pregnancy rumors https://t.co/wOchCScygV — The US Sun (@TheSunUS) October 3, 2021

This was not the first time Kardashian, 42, shared a peek at what she would look like as a blonde. Back in 2016, she shocked fans by sharing a photo taken when she was 16, with short blonde hair. “Between the lip liner, pencil-thin eyebrows and the white hair, I guess I really embraced the ’90s trends back in the day! I kept this hair color for only a month before dying my hair light brown with highlights,” Kardashian wrote on her website when she shared the photo. “When I was getting my highlights touched up, all of them fried off and I had spikes of hair that stuck up so I dyed my hair black and cut it short.”

Back in 2017, Kardahsian proudly told PEOPLE she was the first Kardashian sister to go blonde. “I was blonde in high school for just like a month. I think I was in 11th grade or something,” she said at the time. However, she is now happy as “just a brown-haired girl,” adding, “It just suits me. I like my dark hair.”

Kardashian still has a little wild streak in her though, as evidenced by her fun posts with boyfriend Travis Barker. Kardashian and the Blink-182 drummer have been dating since January and have lately been at the center of engagement rumors. They are not engaged at the moment, but sources repeatedly said over the summer that marriage is in their future. Barker was previously married to Melissa Kennedy and Shanna Moakler, and shares two children with Moakler. Kardashian has three children with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick.

“They are head over heels and never experienced love like this,” a source told E! News in July. “Kourtney is the happiest. Travis adores her and treats her so well. It’s very different than her other relationships and all positive.” Another source told the outlet the two “have talked about marriage” and there was an “instant connection and bond ever since they became romantically involved.” The two are “in it for the long haul,” the source said.