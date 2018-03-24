Khloe Kardashian Shares Throwback Snapshot With Blonde-Haired Kylie Jenner

Khloé Kardashian is reaching out to her little sister, Kylie Jenner, in her latest Instagram post.

The reality star shared a throwback selfie of herself and sister Jenner with a heart filter, the photo shows the sisters donning almost matching blonde hair.

“I miss you!!! (we were both blonde and pregnant here)” Kardashian wrote in the caption.

Kardashian, who is weeks away from giving birth to her first child with NBA player Tristan Thompson, recently revealed she gave in to a fast food craving.

“Ok that fulfilled every craving I’ve been having for Popeyes over the past couple days,” she wrote. “Letting the food craving build up is actually better [laugh out loud] I’m so satisfied now. Yum yum! I feel guilty but GREAT.”

When a fan replied that she should take advantage of the “eating for two” excuse, Kardashian replied that she’s definitely of the same mindset.

“Only a few weeks left where I have the excuse to eat like this [laugh out loud],” she replied.

Despite her pregnancy, the Revenge Body host has been public about keeping her workouts going and staying healthy.

Kardashian wrote to her fans on her website and app in January, explaining the complicated balance between listening to her body without responding to every craving.

“I just don’t eat like that,” she wrote. “But, if I’m craving something, I make sure I give it to myself.”

Kardashian made it clear at the time that the health of her baby was taking priority over her physical appearance.

“During my pregnancy, I’m obviously not beating myself up about what I’m eating at all,” she explained. “I’m more encouraged by how, after the baby comes, I’m going to work off every pound. I’m actually really excited to get my body back. I can’t wait!”

And while Kardashian had been trying to keep up her gym rat tendencies as much as possible, she admitted her workouts have been different while expecting.

Of course, I can’t go as hard as I did before, and I really do miss my intense workouts,” she confessed. “Honestly, though, I’m just happy I still have the energy!”

Kardashian’s sister Jenner gave birth this past February to daughter Stormi Webster, and shared an adorable shot of the baby Friday on Instagram.

In the black-and-white photos, a lingerie-clad Jenner lies with her head resting on a pillow next to a wide-eyed Stormi.

“stormiiiiiiiii,” she captioned the Instagram, along with her signature black heart emoji. She included two other photos with the infant in the post, and was all smiles in the third image.