Khloé Kardashian is switching up her look for fall! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 37, debuted new platinum blonde locks on Instagram Thursday, teasing her followers in the caption of the sultry shots, “Blonde KoKo is back.” Kardashian’s best friend Malika Haqq was there to hype her up in the comments, leaving several heart-eyed emojis and writing, “I need all this blonde energy [fire emojis]” Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin added, “Omg i love her.”

Kardashian has been experimenting with her hair lately, sharing her naturally curly locks with fans on social media last month. “I rarely wear my natural hair texture. Felt kinda cute with it (please don’t ruin the feeling),” the Good American co-founder captioned a sexy selfie. She added on her Instagram Story, “I’ve been getting straightening treatments on my hair for years. I’ve been getting Brazilian blowouts and other treatments since I’ve been a teenager. I stopped because of COVID. Now, I actually kinda like my curls.”

More recently, Kardashian has been taking time “offline” to find some “peace of mind” after rumors circulated at the end of August that she had once again reunited with Tristan Thompson, the father of her 3-year-old daughter True, after yet another alleged infidelity on the NBA player’s side preempted their most recent breakup.

On Twitter, the Revenge Body star said people were “terrorizing” her with the speculation about their relationship. “HA! some of y’all really just make up anything and swear it’s the truth as if you know what’s going on,” she wrote in a series of tweets. “The truth is never good enough… or juicy enough. So you create a narrative that fits what you choose to believe.”

“It is so old at this point. It’s always something about people creating fake s— about me and actually terrorizing me about something THEY ARE CREATING,” she continued. “Without anyone knowing any facts. It’s some weirdo s—.” The reality called the rumors about her “pathetic” and “infuriating,” slamming people coming at her “as if they know anything.”