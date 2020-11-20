'Kindred Spirits' Star Amy Bruni Teases Season 5 Details as Travel Channel Announces Premiere Date (Exclusive)

✖

Ready to dive right back into some of America's darkest locations brimming with a bounty of unexplained phenomena, powerhouse paranormal investigators Amy Bruni and Adam Berry are back with a whole new set of cases this January, exploring some mind-bending hauntings across the country. In a press release from Travel Channel on Friday, the paranormal pair will return with 10 new episodes this January, alongside psychic medium Chip Coffey for hauntings, unlike anything they've seen yet.

In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com in October, Bruni teased how this upcoming season was her "favorite season so far," further sharing how the upcoming season is something fans will be excited to watch. "I know I say that every season, but I think we've just grown so much over the last [and] since Kindred started," Bruni said in our series, PopCulture @ Home in promotion of her debut memoir. "We've really fallen into our groove and know how to work this and it was a little different because we filmed during the pandemic. So all of the cases are on the East Coast since we had to drive to all of them."

Sharing how Coffey was "unable to travel" at the moment, she reveals how he will be used remotely, which she admits was "a lot weirder" than having him in person. "Some of the stuff he did was insane. So yeah, it's going to be a really interesting season, and I can't wait for people to see it."

Per the release from Travel Channel, Season 5 of Kindred Spirits premieres Saturday, Jan. 2 at 10 p.m. ET with the team returning to the John Proctor House in Salem, Massachusetts, to confront some "unfinished business with a disturbed spirit" as activity has been running more rampant than ever.

Kindred Spirits, first premiering in 2016, finds Bruni, Berry and Coffey digging deep into the past to identify the restless spirits haunting some of the country's oldest inns, homes and estates. Through the utilization of a long list of tools and techniques, the trio's multilayered investigations tackle terrifying tales of possession, aggressive entities, and even an eerie, centuries-old mystery involving a murder conviction based on the "testimony" of a spirit.

This season promises to be "no exception" per a Travel Channel spokesperson, with the three always challenging themselves. "The history in these locations is downright creepy and scary – their return to the John Proctor House in Salem is especially exciting as they revisit the mysterious activity exhumed during their memorable investigation of the building during our ‘Haunted Salem Live’ special," the network's general manager, Matthew Butler, stated.

The January season premiere, "Devil in Salem" finds Bruni, Berry and Coffey traveling to Massachusetts to investigate the home of John Proctor, one of the men executed during the infamous witch trials. While this is not the team's first visit to the renowned location, they previously visited during the Travel Channel's live broadcast in which they opened a gateway to the dead using "powerful magic," allowing them to communicate with spirits from the 1692 Salem Witch Trials. This visit will find them now launching a more detailed investigation into the gateway previously opened and "who came out of it."

Kindred Spirits premieres on Jan. 2, 2021, on Travel Channel at 10 p.m. ET — check your local listings. For more on the Travel Channel series, Amy Bruni, and all things paranormal, stay tuned to the latest from PopCulture.com!