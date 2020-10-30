'Ghost Nation' Stars Steve Gonsalves and Dave Tango Talk 'Reunion in Hell' Special With Amy Bruni, Adam Berry (Exclusive)

✖

It's the spooky crossover fans have long waited for! On Halloween night, Oct. 31, Travel Channel is treating audiences to a special reunion this weekend with its series, Ghost Nation, leading a two-hour crossover event with the stars of Kindred Spirits for a spine-tingling paranormal investigation like no other. In the Reunion in Hell special airing at 8 p.m. ET, investigators Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves and Dave Tango enlist the help of their paranormal pals, Amy Bruni and Adam Berry to reopen a case, which has taken a sinister turn.

The former Ghost Hunters team members will re-visit Seaview Terrace — the 40,000-square-foot Rhode Island mansion which was the famous backdrop of the 1966 gothic soap opera, Dark Shadows. As the team scours 100 years of history to uncover some unexplained phenomena, Gonsalves and Tango tell PopCulture.com in our at-home series that they were really excited to reconnect with their friends.

"It was fantastic," Tango said, later adding how he loves Bruni and Berry very much. "Any chance we get to just see them and hang out with them we'll take it. It was like, 'Back to the jokes. Back to the old ways.' It's like getting on a bike again," he said. "It's like time stood still and all of a sudden — boom. Here we are again. 'Hey, you guys. All right, let's do it!' It was amazing."

Gonsalves echoes the sentiment, calling it all "a lot of fun," and further sharing how audiences will enjoy the reunion special a lot, but he won't tease a thing for fans. "We can't say exactly what we saw or didn't see or what — but on any confinement in terms of television, there is going to be that question," he said when asked if there was more to the investigation than what will be seen on Halloween night. "You're only dealing with 42, 44 minutes or so and within that, only a certain amount of time is the investigation. There are other things involved like research and the storytelling of the episode."

Encouraging fans to figure out the stuff in between, Gonsalves posits if five or six real parallel experiences and evidence take place, it could muddy up things."Muddying up the episode to show all of that just literally leaves the viewer confused and feeling less of a value in terms of what they watched, whereas if you can focus on the really tangible things that make sense and it's a much better experience and much more true to the investigation," he said.

With Gonsalves and Tango regarded as pioneers in the paranormal field among Hawes, Bruni, Berry and their fellow Ghost Hunters investigator, Grant Wilson, the two are humbled by not just the fan reception, but by other shows following in their footsteps.

"We're obviously in a very fortunate position to be one of the first," Gonsalves said. "Our show came out 15 years or 16 years ago. [...] There was no such show like it. Even for our first season or two people were like, 'Who are these guys running around in the dark?' But all of a sudden by Season 3 — everywhere we went, people were going bonkers and you couldn't walk through Walmarts and stores. Then two years later, there were five other shows like it and that sort of thing."

Gonsalves says it's "nice to be part" of that legacy as it's helped them realize the paranormal world and field is big enough for everyone. "Whether their techniques differ from us, it doesn't matter to us. We'll use their techniques. They can use ours," he said. "We were friends with everybody on all of these other paranormal shows and it's great. There isn't somebody on a paranormal show that I can think of that I wouldn't hug and cry upon seeing them and high-five and talk and get together and have dinner. It just happens all the time. We're all friends. We all get along."

He goes on to add how there are "different ways" of investigating the paranormal and the fun of it all is about the "diversity in the adventure" for investigators. "It shouldn't be just one way. It should be this variety and a lot of adventure and fun for people to soak in and watch. It's a lot of fun," he said.

Ghost Nation: Reunion in Hell airs on Halloween — Saturday, Oct. 31 at 8 p.m. ET on Travel Channel. For more with the Ghost Nation stars, all things paranormal and things that go bump in the night, stay tuned to the latest from PopCulture.com!