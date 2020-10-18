'Ghost Nation' Stars Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango Share Do's and Don'ts of Paranormal Investigating Ahead of Halloween (Exclusive)

✖

Just in time for the spookiest night of the year, Ghost Nation stars Steve Gonsalves and Dave Tango are sharing tips for aspiring paranormal investigators looking to ghost hunt this Halloween. With the pair and Jason Hawes back for another set of cases for their sophomore season of the Travel Channel series, Gonsalves and Tango are well aware plenty will be wanting to have a supernatural experience during the witching hour. Still, there are some significant rules to consider.

"A lot of people this time of year, they want to just go and have fun and being somewhere that they think is haunted," Gonsalves said in our series, PopCulture @ Home. "I mean, when I was younger, being in an abandoned asylum at two in the morning, there isn't more fun — just isn't. But you can't trespass. You can't do that. You can't break into places. You can't mark things. You can't take things. You can't do any of that because you're not helping the field."

The paranormal investigator and former cop adds how that kind of behavior isn't "helping" investigators' work in the field. "That's going to keep us out of places. If you're really looking to get into this, you're doing a damage, a disservice to the field, so why would you do any of those things?" he said. "Don't trespass. Don't do any of that and get permission."

Sharing how plenty of places will grant permission if just asked, Gonsalves, admits specific locations will let investigators go in and take a look around to explore unexplained phenomena. "A lot of these places offer investigations and things for people to come and enjoy what they have to offer in terms of the paranormal," he said. "Look into that more so than just breaking and entering into places. I think that's the way to go. Don't break and enter. Don't do anything crazy. Don't mark things up. Don't graffiti. Don't knock over — don't do any of that stuff."

Gonsalves stresses how it is crucial to uphold the integrity of ghost hunting and have "respect" in addition to fun with friends during a paranormal hunt. "Have fun, of course — but respect what you're doing and those who have died and been here before us," he told PopCulture.

Tango interjects that when it comes to trespassing property, it's also about personal safety. "You could hurt yourself — there's a safety issue there," he said. "You're going into a place you've never been in before; it's most likely decrepit. You might fall into the floor and people have. They hurt themselves."

Sharing how that alone is concerning, Tango reiterates how one "shouldn't go into a place you don't know," especially private residences that look frail or the Halloween favorite — graveyards after midnight. "You could fall right over a stone; it happens," he said. "So please, if you do this, do this the right way."

Ghost hunting on Halloween isn't the only fun fans can have! The United Paranormal Research Organization — or UPRO — investigators of Ghost Nation will be reuniting with their former Ghost Hunters co-stars, Adam Berry and Amy Bruni on Oct. 31 at 8 p.m. ET for a two-hour special. Tango and Gonsalves expressed their excitement over the reunion. "I mean, it was fantastic," Tango teased. "Any chance we get to just see them and hang out with them we'll take it."

For plenty more on that event and an exclusive sneak peek, stay tuned to PopCulture.com! Ghost Nation airs Saturdays at 9 p.m. ET on Travel Channel.