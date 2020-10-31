Amy Bruni Talks Reconnecting With 'Ghost Nation' Stars Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango and Jason Hawes for 'Reunion in Hell' Special (Exclusive)

✖

After bidding farewell to the original Ghost Hunters team in 2014, Amy Bruni is reuniting with her former team members for an unprecedented new two-hour event tonight on Travel Channel. Perfectly spooky for Halloween, Bruni joins her Kindred Spirits co-star Adam Berry to help Ghost Nation investigators, Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango for the brand new special, Reunion in Hell. While sharing details about her new memoir, Life With the Afterlife: 13 Truths I Learned About Ghosts, Bruni told PopCulture.com she was really excited to reconnect with her fellow investigators for the anticipated reunion.

"It was nice because also the activity there was very different than what had been there originally," Bruni said in our series, PopCulture @ Home of their previous investigation together during Ghost Hunters. "What's really weird is that I actually had my daughter's first birthday party there because I know Denise, the owner, and I was needing a place that could hold everybody. And at the last minute I was like, 'Denise, can I have a party at your house?' And she was like, 'Sure thing,' so I have kind of history there. But the activity had changed. Somebody had come in and done some things, like with energy that had kind of changed the vibe. And so that was strange."

Bruni adds how seeing her friends was "great" even though a lot of them still meet at paranormal events over the years. However, this year had been different amid the ongoing pandemic, keeping many of them apart. "We'd all been shut in for so long because of the pandemic and so it was nice to be able to work together," she said. "But then it was also nice to be like, 'Hey, you know what, after this, we actually can just hang out because we've all been quarantined together and tested and everything.' So, it was nice to even, off-camera to be able to just sit down and catch up and feel like we were doing something semi-normal again. It was a treat on many, many levels. And I hope we get to do more of them."

Bruni and the former Ghost Hunters team members will re-visit Seaview Terrace — the 40,000-square-foot Rhode Island mansion on Halloween night, which was the famous backdrop of the 1966 gothic soap opera, Dark Shadows. As the team scours 100 years of history to uncover some unexplained phenomena, Tango echoed his former team member's sentiments, admitting it was "fantastic" to investigate together again.

"Any chance we get to just see them and hang out with them we'll take it. It was like, 'Back to the jokes. Back to the old ways.' It's like getting on a bike again," Tango said, before adding how he loves Bruni and Berry very much. "It's like time stood still and all of a sudden — boom. Here we are again. 'Hey, you guys. All right, let's do it!' It was amazing."

Ghost Nation: Reunion in Hell airs on Halloween — Saturday, Oct. 31 at 8 p.m. ET on Travel Channel. For more with the Ghost Nation stars, all things paranormal and things that go bump in the night, stay tuned to the latest from PopCulture.com.