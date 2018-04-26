Kim Zolciak Biermann Has ‘Stopped Filming’ for ‘Don’t Be Tardy’

Kim Zolciak is reconsidering her role in front of the cameras.

The 39-year-old Bravo star has “stopped filming” for her show Don’t Be Tardy, sources confirmed to Us Weekly Wednesday.

“Kim and her team have halted all production for Don’t Be Tardy while her lawyers have been working around the clock to investigate and deal with the final episode of the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion,” one source said. A second insider added, “Kim has pulled the plug on filming. She’s very upset about the entire situation.”

The news comes just three days after Bravo aired the third part of the explosive season 10 reunion for the Real Housewives of Atlanta, during which Zolciak Biermann was called a liar and accused of being racist by castmates NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, Sherée Whitfield and Porsha Williams.

At the end of the Sunday, April 22, episode, Zolciak Biermann called host Andy Cohen into the bathroom to vent her frustration over the way she was treated by both him and her fellow Housewives.

“How much can a person take? There wasn’t even one positive question for me,” Zolciak Biermann told Cohen, who responded, “There was nothing positive, unfortunately, in your story from the season. It was all combative.”

The mother of six was also accused of being a “liar” and “homophobic” by ex-girlfriend Tracy Young shortly after the reunion aired on Twitter.

During the reunion, in addition to making some seriously controversial claims about racism, Zolciak Biermann denied having hooked up with Young while in the room next to her young daughters while on vacation in the Bahamas.

Young also replied to a user who said Zolciak Biermann’s “bulls— is starting to emerge.”

“She’s HOMOPHOBIC! It’s about time!” the music producer responded.

After the reunion was filmed, Zolciak Biermann was revealed to be “done” with the series. Whitfield will also not be returning.



“I think she’s done, yeah,” Cohen told E! News from the Watch What Happens Live set in Los Angeles. “[Kim] walked out of that reunion and I said, ‘Yeah, I’ve seen the last of that wig at these reunions.’”

Zolciak Biermann was one of the original stars of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, appearing in seasons one through five before returning as a friend of the Housewives in this year’s 10th season. Her spinoff, Don’t Be Tardy, premiered in 2012 and wrapped its sixth season in December.

Photo credit: Getty / Jim Spellman