Kim Zolciak Biermann Called out After Claiming ‘RHOA’ Cast Member Is ‘Racist’ to Her

Kim Zolciak Biermann is in hot water with fans after saying Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Kenya Moore is “racist” towards her.

Zolciak Biermann and Moore have been feuding for a long time, throwing jabs about their respective husbands and careers even before the Don’t Be Tardy cast member made her dramatic return to the Bravo franchise.

So when a fan tweeted something Moore had said about her castmate calling her “trailer park trash,” Zolciak Biermann was quick to call her out.

Sounds pretty racist to me, but then again it’s coming from the same person that made offensive comments to the trans (LGBT) community. https://t.co/d0llOnoFPj — Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) November 30, 2017

“Sounds pretty racist to me, but then again it’s coming from the same person that made offensive comments to the trans (LGBT) community,” she wrote.

Moore was called out for making transphobic comments about Zolciak Biermann in the most recent episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

But many were more concerned about Zolciak Biermann saying her African-American castmate was racist towards her, a white woman. They quickly stepped into her mentions to school her about the definition of the term.

Being called trailer trash is NOT racism. Stop misusing the word. Trailer trash is a lifestyle not a race and leans more towards intelligence which again is NOT racism!! — TEAMCB (@chefcam) November 30, 2017

Racism is prejudice + power. African Americans have never been in a position of power — Katrina (@phobicgirl) November 30, 2017

Here’s the thing Kim the lady that made that tweet is black. Black ppl can’t never be racist. Being a racist means prejudice + power — Queen_Mama_Goddess (@Life_of_Tiffany) November 30, 2017

Moore has not responded to Zolciak Biermann’s accusation.

Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.