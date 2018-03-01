Kim Kardashian Channels Icy Vibes in Figure-Revealing Photo

Kim Kardashian is nothing if not dedicated to her Instagram theme, and her latest snap kept her current color scheme going in sultry fashion.

In a photo posted early Thursday morning, the 37-year-old stands with one hand on her waist and her other holding her phone as she poses in a white bralette and matching skirt, with the ensemble serving to emphasize her seriously toned figure.

The photo is a bit of a throwback, as the mogul is currently sporting long pink tresses instead of the short blonde bob seen in the snap.

Kardashian and sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian are currently in Tokyo for a girls’ trip, and the sisters have been rocking some serious looks during their time in Japan.

On Wednesday, Kim tweeted out a few of her Tokyo fashion choices to fans.

“I’m gonna post some Tokyo fashion real quick since it’s 5am and I can’t sleep,” she wrote. “All Yeezy Season 7.”

Yeezy, as fans know, is Kim’s husband Kanye West’s fashion line.

She first shared a set of shots of herself at the airport, wearing an oversized green jacket and a pair of snakeskin-printed boots.

Day one Airport vibes. pic.twitter.com/ETmbOTwGE1 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 28, 2018

The makeup mogul followed that with photos of herself dressed in a metallic silver outfit consisting of an oversized puffer jacket, bike shorts, sneakers and bunched up socks.

“Night out in Tokyo #SilverSurfer,” Kim wrote.

Her third set of shots saw the mom of three in a formfitting blue dress, long gray coat, sneakers and another pair of socks.

Shopping vibes pic.twitter.com/WNcbMB5PwH — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 28, 2018

When a fan noted that Kim looks like “an anime character with the pink hair and funky fits,” the reality personality replied, “I am obsessed with anime. That was legit my inspo.”

The trip is likely Khloé’s last before she gives birth to her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The mom-to-be is currently eight months along in her pregnancy, but still has time to clap back at haters, as evidenced by a recent tweet responding to people shaming her for cradling her baby bump.

“People are very opinionated about my bump,” the 33-year-old tweeted Wednesday. “I choose to cradle my bump because it’s MINE. I’ve waited for this VERY short moment for YEARS. I have only months to enjoy this phase in my life, so I will touch my bump and love my bump as often as I choose. Mommy loves you baby!”

