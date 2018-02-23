Kim Kardashian Is Watching ‘This Is Us’ and Justin Hartley Approves

It seems Kim Kardashian is catching up to the rest of the population — the reality personality tweeted Wednesday that she has decided to start watching This Is Us, which is currently in its second season.

She also asked her fans for their thoughts about the hit drama, as if they would give her anything other than glowing reviews.

“I’m starting to watch This Is Us,” the mom of three wrote. “Who watches it? Is it good?”

I’m starting to watch This Is Us. Who watches it? Is it good? — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 22, 2018

One person who responded to Kardashian’s query had a bit of experience with the show, with Justin Hartley, who plays Kevin Pearson, chiming in to give the makeup mogul some advice.

“I watch it,” he wrote. “I think it’s worth a look. If it were me, I would watch it from the beginning. A good time to start if you ask me. Not too along in the series yet enough episodes to binge if you feel. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry…”

I watch it. I think it’s worth a look. If it were me, I would watch it from the beginning. A good time to start if you ask me. Not too along in the series yet enough episodes to binge if you feel. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry…#ThisIsUs https://t.co/2tQF554us1 — Justin Hartley (@justinhartley) February 22, 2018

That last line might be an understatement, as fans of the show know that you should always have a tissue box on hand when viewing, just in case.

The show itself even chimed in, tweeting, “Who wants to tell her?” along with one of Kardashian’s infamous crying GIFs from her family’s reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Who wants to tell her? pic.twitter.com/y40F7aDRNa — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) February 22, 2018

It’s safe to assume that the show was referring to either the copious amounts of crying viewers partake in while watching or the fact that — spoiler alert — fans were finally shown Jack Pearson’s (Milo Ventimiglia) death during a recent episode.

Having just welcomed her third child, daughter Chicago, via surrogate with husband Kanye West, it’s unclear whether Kardashian has the amount of time on her hands required to emotionally process the NBC show, but it seems she’s going to give it a try.

