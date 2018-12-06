Kim Kardashian Reveals She Was ‘Hysterically Crying’ After Kanye Made Slavery Remarks

Kim Kardashian was worried for her husband’s mental health during his infamous rant about slavery and President Donald Trump earlier this year.

In a sneak peek of Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the 38-year-old star tells her friends Jonathan Cheban and Simon Huck that Kanye West was “doing good” even though most people thought “he’s, like, having a breakdown.”

She continues, telling her friends that West’s comments on TMZ Live were misconstrued by the media.

“When I saw the clip I was like, ‘OK.’ I rushed home, I was hysterically crying. So I go home… he’s totally fine,” Kardashian says.

“The thing is when he gets ramped up, he can’t control what he says. He can’t let it go,” she explains. “But he loves being ramped up. He’s like, ‘I feel powerful when I’m ramped up. Like, I don’t want to be so suppressed. Like, yeah, I say crazy s—, but I’ve always said crazy s—. But that’s why I’m Kanye.”

She went on, arguing that West’s comments were taken at face value rather than what he was actually trying to convey.

“I always know what Kanye’s intentions are and what he’s trying to say, but I also know that they’re gonna write a headline and people are gonna assume that that’s exactly what you said and what you meant,” she says to the camera in a confessional. “Kanye’s slavery comment, he never said that. That was just the headline. If you listen to what he said, he said, ‘Slavery was 400 years, if it’s gonna be another 400 years that sounds like a choice to me.’ He didn’t say slavery is a choice, he was saying if you’re gonna still be enslaved for another 400 years than that’s some bulls—, you know?”

“That, as a wife, is really frustrating to see the media take everything and run with it,” she adds.

The comment she’s referencing was part of his appearance on TMZ Live in May, when he likened slavery to being a choice.

“When you hear about slavery for 400 years — for 400 years? That sounds like a choice,” West said at the time. “You was there for 400 years and it’s all of y’all? We’re mentally in prison.”

After the comments stirred up controversy, West took to Twitter to clarify, and said it was “just an idea.”

“The reason why I brought up the 400 years point is because we can’t be mentally imprisoned for another 400 years. We need free thought now. Even the statement was an example of free thought… It was just an idea,” he said.

Kardashian isn’t the only one to defend West for his remarks. Days after the interview went viral, Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch Kris Jenner said that he has “good intentions.”

“You know, Kanye has a lot of love for all of you, all of his fans, and everybody who’s been there to support him forever,” she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “And I know that he will explain himself in his own way, and I think that anything he does — and I just think this is important to say is — he always does things with really good intentions.”

Keeping Up With the Karadashians airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E! Network.