Kim Kardashian Blasts Critics Accusing Her of Wearing Wig

Kim Kardashian recently debuted a mane of perfectly pink hair, and the reality personality has been rocking the look as she spends time in Tokyo, Japan with sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian.

Like everything Kardashian does, she received some criticism over her pink mane, with plenty of social media users accusing the makeup mogul of wearing a wig.

To put the rumors to rest, Kardashian took to Snapchat to slam her haters, posting a video of herself explaining the situation complete with a filter.

“If I see one more person say I’m wearing a wig and think that I’m lying… I just don’t get it, like why would I lie about wearing a wig?” she said, tugging on her hair and running her fingers through it to prove her hair was real.

“This is my hair, there is no wig. I dyed my hair guys. How is it such a crazy thought?”

She concluded with, “F— outta here with that wig s—.”

Prior to the video, Kardashian had been sharing pink-hued moments with her fans on Twitter, posting several snaps of herself rocking various outfits on the streets of Tokyo.

“I’m gonna post some Tokyo fashion real quick since it’s 5am and I can’t sleep,” she wrote. “All Yeezy Season 7.”

She first posted a set of shots of herself at the airport, wearing an oversized green jacket and a pair of snakeskin-printed boots.

Day one Airport vibes. pic.twitter.com/ETmbOTwGE1 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 28, 2018

The makeup mogul followed that with snaps of herself dressed in a metallic silver outfit consisting of an oversized puffer jacket, bike shorts, sneakers and bunched up socks.

“Night out in Tokyo #SilverSurfer,” Kardashian wrote.

Her third set of shots saw the mom of three in a formfitting blue dress, long gray coat, sneakers and another pair of socks.

Shopping vibes pic.twitter.com/WNcbMB5PwH — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 28, 2018

Kardashian also revealed that the inspiration for her pink tresses came from anime.

