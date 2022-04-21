Kim Kardashian Reveals the Savage 'SNL' Joke About Khloe and Tristan Thompson She Cut From Monologue

✖

Kim Kardashian decided to hold back while hosting Saturday Night Live when it came to a joke about her sister Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum previously revealed she had cut a joke about her little sister in December, but in Thursday's all-new episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kim revealed exactly what joke she thought went too far.

Working with friend and comedian Amy Schumer on her monologue, Kim jokes, "Oh, Khloé, you have the biggest heart. It's so big it has room for Tristan and all of his side pieces." The quip is enough to cause Schumer to exclaim, "Oh s-!" but Kim ultimately didn't use that line during her hosting stint. The KKW Beauty co-founder's joke is an obvious reference to Thompson's multiple public infidelities, including his most recent paternity lawsuit, in which he admitted to fathering a child with Maralee Nichols while dating Khloé.

Kim previously had said of including a dig at their relationship in her monologue, "Everyone in the family was just like, 'You can do whatever you want.' Everyone was really easy and game for me to do whatever I wanted. Although I had a really funny joke about Tristan and Khloé that I took out – I could've maybe gone further," she told i-D. "But everyone was like, 'Use me. Do whatever you want. This is your time.' They were down. That was super cool."

As of the time of The Kardashians filming, Khloé and the father of her 4-year-old daughter True were no longer together romantically. "Tristan and I currently are not exactly together. He's one of my best friends. I see Tristan a couple times a week," Khloé said in the first episode. "He's a really hands-on dad. Me and Tristan don't have tension. He's a really hands-on dad... I know if Tristan had his way, I guess, then we would completely be together. I just need a little breathing room and time to think."

Thompson does appear in the Hulu reality series, however, discussing his first public cheating scandal with Khloé, which went down when she was just about to give birth. I threw water on your clothes when I was nine months pregnant and you cheated on me," Khloé said to him. "If I wasn't pregnant, I would have f—ed you up so... I just didn't want to break my nails before delivery." Thompson replied, "Shoutout to the nails."