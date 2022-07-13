Pete Davidson Opens up About Having Children Amid Relationship With Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson is looking forward to becoming a father. The former Saturday Night Live cast member told Kevin Hart in a sneak peek of talk show Hart to Heart's season 2 on Peacock that he is looking forward to fatherhood despite not having a great childhood.

Davidson revealed that having children is one of his greatest dreams. "Definitely a family guy," he told Hart. "My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, I wanna have a kid. That's like my dream. It's like, super corny, [but] it would be so fun. Dress up the little dude. It's just like, I'm so excited for that chapter. That's kind of what I'm just preparing for now, is just trying to be as good as a dude, develop and get better so when that happens it's just easier."

Before turning to family, the comedians discussed Davidson's upbringing, which he discussed with his usual candor. "My childhood was not great. My dad passed early. Single mom, new sister," he said. "[I] did not handle it great… I was a f– nightmare."

When Davidson was seven years old, his father, Scott, a New York City firefighter, died while evacuating guests from the Marriott World Trade Center hotel during the 9/11 terrorist attack.

Although the 28-year-old said life was difficult, he persevered with help from his loved ones, and his career ultimately benefited from it."It was just, like, a f– nightmare. So, like, my family was just great the whole time. And they were super supportive of me trying stand-up because they were like, 'Whatever makes you happy,'" Pete recalled.

"I tell my friends that all the time, if my childhood was fine I'd probably be a construction worker in Staten Island and be the happiest guy ever," Davidson said. "But that weird s– that it does to you, made me love comedy."

Davidson has appeared eager to settle down with new love Kim Kardashian after dating Phoebe Dynevor, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale, Ariana Grande, Cazzie David, and Carly Aquilino over the course of only six years.

Since beginning their relationship in November 2021, Davidson has had the initials of all four of the 41-year-old SKIMS CEO's children's names tattooed on his neck – 9-year-old daughter North, 6-year-old son Saint, 4-year-old daughter Chicago, and 3-year-old daughter Psalm (K-NSCP), and he has even had solo playdates with Saint and North.

A source recently told Entertainment Tonight, "Pete and Kim are so in love. Kim is light and happy with Pete and it shows in so many ways, including being a mom, with her work, in her friendships, and more."Pete has made a real effort to immerse himself into Kim's world and with her family and kids," the source said. "He is so amazing with her children and she loves seeing him be silly with them and take an interest in their lives."

According to the source, Davidson is "fully committed" to her and "loves being with her no matter what they're doing."They are very supportive of each other and have so much fun together, but also have a deep connection," the source added. "They are living in the moment, but also see a future together."

Kardashian and her estranged third husband – rapper Kanye "Ye" West, with whom she shares all four kids – were legally declared single on March 2 and will have their next status conference divorce hearing on August 5.

Davidson will be Hart's first guest on season 2 of Hart to Heart, which debuts Thursday on Peacock.In the upcoming season, Hart to Heart will also feature Chris Rock, Kristen Stewart, Jay-Z, Simu Liu, Tyler Perry, Tracee Ellis Ross, Seth MacFarlane, Mark Wahlberg, Mike Tyson, and Saweetie.