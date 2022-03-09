Kim Kardashian’s New Swimsuit Photo Has Fans Scratching Their Heads

Kim Kardashian‘s newest swimsuit photo had fans puzzled, but not because of the usual suspected Photoshop use. Instead, fans were questioning the impractical and huge jewelry she wore in the pictures. Kardashian shared the newest pictures ahead of her family’s appearance in Variety to talk about their new Hulu series.

On Tuesday, Kardashian posted a gallery of pictures showing her posing in a camel-colored once-piece swimsuit. The look was accessorized with a giant metal choker and a matching bracelet. “Vitamin Sea” was all Kardashian, 41, wrote in the caption.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The post scored over 3.8 million likes and over 16,000 comments. Some of the most-liked comments were about the bizarre jewelry. “That jewelry gives me anxiety,” one person wrote. “Kim who wears that on [their] neck and wrist,” another commented. “Would anyone else look at this necklace bracelet set and think ‘omg so perfect for the beach?’” one fan asked.

Another fan noted how “freedom looks great” for Kardashian. This was a reference to Kardashian finally being declared legally single amid her ongoing divorce from rapper Kanye West. She confirmed the reports by dropping “West” from her social media accounts, but she still plans to keep “KKW” as the name of her fragrance brand.

Although Keeping Up With the Kardashians is behind them, the family’s next adventure is a new show on Hulu simply called The Kardashians. When the series debuts on April 14, fans should not expect to see Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson. “I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does,” Kardashian told Variety. “But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season.”

Elsewhere in the Variety profile, Kardashian pushed back on criticism that the family is famous for being famous. “Who gives a f—,” Kardashian told the outlet. “We focus on the positive. We work our a—s off. If that’s what you think, then sorry. We just don’t have the energy for that. We don’t have to sing or dance or act; we get to live our lives – and hey, we made it. I don’t know what to tell you.”

The new Kardashians series will also star Kardashian’s sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, as well as their mother, Kris Jenner. Drummer Travis Barker, who is engaged to Kourtney, is expected to pop in as well. The new show is produced by the U.K. production company Fulwell 73.