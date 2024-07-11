Kim Kardashian Got a Salmon Sperm Facial

Kim Kardashian is taking the idea of ankiti-aging to new heights. In the July 11 episode of The Kardashians, the reality star turned lawyer revealed she tried a salmon sperm facial, something Friends staple Jennifer Anistin is an advocate of. "I got a salmon sperm facial with salmon sperm injected into my face," Kardashian, 43, told her momager, Kris Jenner. She didn't go into further details.

Aniston spoke about her own experience with the facial in an interview with the WSJ Magazine Fall Women's Fashion issue in August 2023, noting an aesthetician put her onto the salmon sperm facials, too. "First of all, I said, 'Are you serious? How do you get salmon's sperm?' "she told the outlet, before saying she wasn't sure it actually did anything for her skin.

For those asking what a salmon sperm facial is, it's nothing new. "Salmon [semen] has been shown to improve skin, hydration, plumpness, texture, and wrinkles. The effects on the skin are thought to be due to high DNA levels. DNA is composed of amino acids, which have long been used in skin care for their hydrating and cell-renewing benefits," New York City-based dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, MD, told Pop Sugar last year after Aniston revelation sparked interest.

Unconventional beauty treatments are nothing new to the SKIMS founder. She's admitted she'll try anything to slow down the aging process. She's raved over Morpheus8, a collagen-producing treatment for skin tightening.

For those who desire skincare like Kardashian's her facialist Toska Husted gave the secret. "If you were going to do it at home, it's more like a ritual," she exclusively told E! News. "You want some time for yourself and that good feeling that goes with it. Start with a nice cleanser, an exfoliator, maybe a mask and take a bath while your mask is working. Do some serums, a facial massage and a moisturizer." "Half of it is going to end up on the pillowcase," she said. "Do it at least about 30 minutes or an hour before bedtime."