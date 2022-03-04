Kim Kardashian Confirms Being Legally Single by Removing One Part of Kanye West From Her Life

Kim Kardashian is moving on with her life as a single woman, and she’s showing off her legal win in a major way. Just one day after a judge granted Kardashian’s request to be ruled legally single amid her divorce from Kanye West, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made it Instagram official by removing her last name “West” from her social media accounts.

While Kardashian’s social media accounts once bore the name “Kim Kardashian West,” as of yesterday, West has been dropped from her name. Kardashian made the change not only on her Instagram account but also on her Twitter account. However, Kardashian is still keeping the “West” moniker in at least one way, with E! News noting that the reality TV star “still proudly promotes her KKW Fragrance brand that bears her married initials.”

The move came just hours after Kardashian was declared legally single. The new status was granted during a bifurcation hearing on Wednesday, March 2. Kardashian appeared via video conference for the hearing, while West did not attend. According to TMZ, the rapper’s lawyer did not object to Kardashian’s single status being restored on three conditions. The judge granted the first, which was the right to be reimbursed any money owed by either party in case either of them dies. However, the judge rejected the other two – the first being that Kardashian would not transfer any assets she had in trust and the second being that she waive “marital privilege” that a new spouse would have not to testify about communications he had with her.

During the hearing, Kardashian also fielded a number of questions from the judge. Kardashian shared that her and West’s children – North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2 – are “doing Ok” amid the divorce proceedings. When asked if she had problems and disputes with West that led to the dissolution of the marriage, Kardashian said, “yes.” Kardashian also confirmed that she did not believe time and counseling could save her marriage to West

After first meeting in the early 2000s and sparking a romance years later, Kardashian and West became engaged in 2013 shortly after the birth of North. They tied the knot in Italy in May of 2014. After six years of marriage, Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021. In December, she filed to have her single status restored. In court documents filed on Feb. 23, Kardashian said, “I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so.” She added, “While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage.”