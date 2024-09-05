Kim Kardashian 'Really Crushed' Over Recent Breakup

Kim Kardashian is reportedly struggling in the aftermath of her recent split, turning to lavish spending and unconventional dating strategies to cope with her wounded self-esteem. The 43-year-old star of The Kardashians has been dealing with the emotional fallout from her reported breakup with NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., 31. The pair had maintained a low-profile relationship for half a year before parting ways in March, according to In Touch. This separation seems to have dealt a significant blow to Kardashian's confidence, leaving her feeling particularly vulnerable.

An insider close to the situation revealed to In Touch, "It's no secret Kim's ego has been really crushed, getting dumped by Beckham Jr. left her feeling so low, she hasn't met anyone since because her confidence just isn't what it used to be." Public criticism of her fashion choices has further undermined her self-esteem.

Rather than engaging in introspection or seeking professional styling advice, Kardashian has reportedly turned to extravagant spending as a coping mechanism. "She's burying her head in the sand and trying to buy her way to happiness," the source explained.

Kardashian's newfound penchant for spending is a significant behavior change. The insider noted, "There was a time not too long ago when she'd avoid picking up the tab at a restaurant. But lately, she's the first one putting up her card and loves the rush and power she gets from dropping tens of thousands to treat her rich friends to these obscenely expensive nights out."

It seems that Kardashian is not only spending freely but also altering her social circle to align with her current mindset. A separate source told Life & Style in June that Kardashian has "her sights set on hanging with this new high-roller crowd," suggesting a deliberate move towards more affluent companions.

Kardashian's approach to bolstering her self-worth appears to have shifted from her traditional focus on appearance to a more materialistic outlook. The In Touch insider observed, "Where she used to get her self-esteem from looking good, now she seems to think it's her money that makes her valuable, which is just as shallow, but that's Kim for you."

This change in perspective has reportedly led Kardashian to adopt the spending habits of her wealthy peers. She's said to be investing in high-priced art and collectibles and even considering the purchase of a private island. "She used to online shop for clothes when she couldn't sleep, but now she makes bids on high-priced auctions, which she loves to brag about to her rich friends," the source revealed.

Kardashian is also reportedly enlisting the help of her children in her quest for a new romantic partner. Despite the unconventional nature of this approach, Kardashian seems enthusiastic about the idea. A source told Life & Style, "Some people in Kim's circle think this is pretty creepy and weird, but she thinks it's totally cute and doesn't see why she shouldn't give it a shot."

The reality star appears to value her children's opinions highly. "Even though North is only 11, Kim always raves about how wise and mature she is, and Saint is obsessed with basketball and soccer, so he knows all the players and is very up on whose star is on the rise," the insider explained.

While some in Kardashian's inner circle, particularly her sisters, have expressed concern about this dating strategy, her mother, Kris Jenner, is reportedly all for it. The 68-year-old momager sees potential not just for her daughter's happiness, but also for the family's reality show.

"She loves this as a storyline in the show and was the one who told Kim she should make a point to publicize it since she knew it would get everyone talking," a source revealed. "Kris is a marketing genius and knows what will bring in the viewers and Kim getting set up by her kids is ratings gold in her view."

Despite the emotional challenges and public scrutiny, Kardashian's financial empire continues to thrive. As of 2023, her net worth is estimated at $1.7 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Her shapewear line, Skims, has seen considerable growth, with an 86 percent increase in sales between April 2022 and April 2023, bringing its valuation to a reported $3.2 billion.