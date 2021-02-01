Kim Kardashian Breaks Down After Seeing ‘Unflattering’ Mexico Bikini Pictures

In April, Kim Kardashian went on a trip to Mexico to celebrate sister Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday, and as is often the case with the famous family, the group was snapped by photographers as they enjoyed their time on the beach.

During the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, fans see Kim’s reaction to seeing the photos for the first time, with the mom of two breaking down after she was shown the “unflattering” paparazzi snaps.

“I don’t get it, I literally don’t look like this,” Kim said. “It’s like literally giving me body dysmorphia. Like, I’m so insecure, I just can’t take it.”

“If they’re not perfect, people body-shame you and criticize you…for people to think that that’s okay is so frustrating,” she added. “I’m going to literately go inside and start untagging myself in everything.”

While Kourtney offered to go jet-skiing to get Kim’s mind off the snaps, Kim didn’t take her sister up on the suggestion.

“I can’t have fun after seeing those pics, there’s other pics where I look so good and it’s just from a different angle,” she said.

Kim had previously spoken about the photos on The View.

“I saw these awful photos of myself when I was on a trip in Mexico and people were Photoshopping them and sharpening them,” she said. “I definitely was not in my best shape. I hadn’t worked out in about 12 weeks, I’d had two surgeries on my uterus. We documented that on the show.”

“But I was already not feeling like myself and when people were like sharpening them and making them look way worse and then those were going around, I was like ‘Okay, I’m going to get it together’ and I started working out with this bodybuilder girl,” she said.

