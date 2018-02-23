Kim Kardashian Flashes Legs in Behind the Scenes Gown Photo

Kim Kardashian shared a photo from a new shoot with a big pink gown, flashing some leg as she stands defiantly.

Kardashian posted the photo on Instagram Thursday, promising more behind the scenes photos on her app. The photo was taken by Sita Abellan for the latest issue of Odda Magazine.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kardashian’s fans loved the image, although some are still quick to accuse her of copying others. “Rihanna did it better, & Cardi [B] rocks the shades better,” one person wrote.

In an interview with WWD, Abellan said she had never met Kardashian before. In fact, this was the first time she was photographing someone other than herself. She was joined by the magazine’s founder, David Martin.

“I got in my mind that maybe Kim wanted to shoot with me,” Abellan told WWD. “We follow each other since some months ago, I don’t know why, and I was like, I’m gonna text her and see if she’s down to do it. I asked her and she wanted to do it and yeah, we made it happen.”

Abellan said she wanted Kardashian to look like a “very strong woman and at the same time, very fashionable,” adding, “I didn’t want anything sexy or whatever, I just wanted her to be really confident with the clothes and feel like the strong woman that she is.”

In the photo, Kardashian wears an off-white dress, Prada sunglasses and Alexander Wang heels. Abellan said taking photos of the 37-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was not difficult at all.

“She was very calm, it was very natural,” Abellan explained. “I don’t know how the pictures are, to be honest. All my life, when I have been with a camera in my hand, it was just to take pictures of myself, I never took pictures of anyone. So it was cool that the first person I get to shoot is her.”

Earlier this month, Kardashian shared other photos from the shoot, including ones that show off her famous Louis Vuitton trash cans. The photo shows Kardashian in a black, sheer outfit.

The 14th issue of Odda Magazine, titled “Queen Be,” is available in Milan for fashion week. It will be available everywhere soon.

Kardashian also posted a selfie on Thursday, with bear ears and a nose. “I miss you, like everyday,” she wrote.

Her Throwback Thursday photo was an older image of her husband, Kanye West, on an airplane with a rare smile on his face. “Throwback to that time I surprised Kanye with a trip to Japan for his birthday! He had to guess where we were going based on the snacks and magazines I had the plane stocked with! He was happy,” Kardashian wrote.

Kardashian and West welcomed their third child, Chicago, who was born via a surrogate in January. They are also parents to North and Saint.