Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Reveal First Photo of Baby No. 4

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West shared the first photo of their fourth child, Psalm, on Friday when they announced the baby boy’s first name.

Kardashian took to Instagram and Twitter to share a text exchange with West, in which he shared a photo of Psalm in a white crib. Psalm was seen wrapped in a white blanket atop a cushy mattress.

“Beautiful Mother’s Day,” West wrote in the accompanying text messages to Kardashian. “With the arrival of our fourth child, we are blessed beyond measure. We have everything we need.”

The religious-themed name should come as no surprise. The couple named their first son Saint and West has found success with his Sunday Service performances. West showed his Sunday Service to the public for the first time during Coachella, where 50,000 festival-goers showed to see him perform his hits and Gospel songs with a choir.

One source even told PEOPLE last month that West was considering establishing his own church.

“He is extremely passionate about his faith and wants to share it more regularly with people,” the source close to West said. “He spends a lot of time studying and praying, and wants to share his journey.”

The source further explained, “Say what you want about Kanye, but he really does want to help people who need support. He understands brokenness and the need for healing, probably more than most people. He believes in the healing powers of music, but also believes that God can step in and heal people’s brokenness and their issues.”

The source described West’s ideas for the church as non-traditional, suggesting it would be “a way to point people to Jesus through the arts and through a community of people who love and care for each other,” adding, “He also wants his kids to be raised in faith, and the best way for him to do that is to live out his faith.”

Before Coachella, Kardashian told ELLE that church has become “more like a healing experience for my husband.”

“It’s just music; there’s no sermon,” Kardashian said of the Sunday Services. “It’s definitely something he believes in — Jesus — and there’s a Christian vibe. But there’s no preaching. It’s just a very spiritual Christian experience.”

Kardashian and West are parents to son Saint, 3, and daughters North, 5, and Chicago, 1. Like Chicago, Psalm was born via a surrogate.

