Kim Kardashian Makes Surprise ‘Dancing With the Stars: Juniors’ Appearance

Kim Kardashian made a surprise guest appearance on the new Dancing With The Stars: Juniors spin-off series.

Kardashian showed up at a taping of the dance competition in support of her friend, Larsa Pippen. She sat just behind Pippen and her husband, Scottie, and cheered on their daughter, Sophia, along with the proud parents.

According to a report by The Blast, Kardashian was not alone. She brought along her oldest daughter, North, and her niece, Penelope Disick — Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter.

Kim Kardashian and Larsa Pippen are close friends, and have been spotted together more and more frequently in recent years. The two are known to share advice on parenting, reality TV stardom and lots and lots of Instagram photos. Pippen has made a few appearances on Keeping Up With The Kardashians in recent years, and Kardashian has referred to her as “one of her best friends” in interviews.

The folks behind Dancing With The Stars: Juniors may be hoping to benefit from that connection. According to The Blast, Sophia Pippen’s contract on the show included a clause stating that she is not allowed to appear on any other reality shows while filming for DWTS, except for Keeping Up With The Kardashians. This specific ruling was likely made in the hopes that Sophia would draw more viewers from the Kar-Jenner clan‘s massive audience over to the burgeoning dance competition.

The new spinoff series is just over a week away now. It will feature a cast of professional junior ballroom dancers partnered with a cast of celebrity children, all trying to out dance each other on the same stage as the adults. The first season features an impressive roster of famous young people, ranging from reality stars to actors and beyond.

Joining Sophia Pippen on the show are Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, Modern Family’s Hudson West, Stevie Wonder’s son Mandla Morris, Black-ish‘s Miles Brown and Bristol Palin’s son Tripp Palin, among several others. Bristol Palin herself also competed on Dancing With The Stars not long ago, and this season she joins MTV’s Teen Mom 2, making the timing perfect for a reality TV crossover.

The series will be hosted by Frankie Muniz, along with the winner of Dancing With The Stars season 25, Jordan Fisher. The judges are DWTS alum Adam Rippon, DWTS pro Val Chmerkovskiy and choreographer Mandy Moore.



Dancing With The Stars: Juniors premieres on Sunday, Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC in a special two-hour event.

Photo Credit: Getty Images