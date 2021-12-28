Kim Kardashian Gets Called Out for Spoiling ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Ending

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to controversy, but this weekend she incurred the wrath of one of the most dangerous groups online: MCU fans. The reality star posted major spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home on her Instagram Story on Sunday, tipping off fans about what happens in the lauded movie. They responded with outrage on social media.

Fair warning: this article contains the same spoilers as Kardashian’s posts in order to convey the outrage of fans. Kardashian took photos of the movie theater screen where she saw the new Spider-Man movie and shared them with the world. The MCU fandom often uses spoiler tags to discuss the movie without spoiling it for anyone else, but Kardashian showed no such consideration. Many people reported having the movie spoiled for them by Kardashian whether they followed her or not, since she has such a massive presence on social media that her posts sometimes get promoted.

Story points aside, fans were furious at Kardashian for spoiling the movie when they were trying to keep themselves and their families safe from COVID-19 away from theaters. Many said that they had not seen the movie yet because it is exclusively in theaters, and the infection rates in their areas make it inadvisable for them to go to the cinema. No matter how hard they tried to filter out spoilers from their feeds, Kardashian’s online shadow is simply too large to stay out of.

There’s no word yet on when Spider-Man: No Way Home will be available to stream, but those who are holding out for that are clearly fighting an uphill battle. Here’s a look at what they had to say about Kardashian this weekend.

The Offending Post

Fans shared screenshots of Kardashian’s most egregious spoiler: a frame showing actors Tobey MacGuire and Andrew Garfield back in their old Spider-Man costumes. Many had bent over backwards to avoid getting this aspect of the movie spoiled for them.

Devastation

Fans used memes to convey their unadulterated emotions about this unexpected spoiler. Many vowed never to purchase any Kardashian products or watch any of their reality shows again.

Private Screening

While fans debated the safety of going out to see Spider-Man for themselves, they noted that Kardashian seemed to have watched it in a private viewing. They were extremely jealous.

Long Enough

Some fans argued over whether Kardashian was really at fault here considering how long the movie has been out now. Many felt that it had been long enough to allow spoilers without a warning tag.

Fake Fan

Fans were extra insulted to have the story spoiled by Kardashian, assuming that she is not a real die-hard fan of the MCU.

Battle of the Stans

Fans were amused by the idea of two famously active online communities clashing: Kardashian fans and MCU fans.

‘There’s People That are Dying’

Finally, fans counted on Kardashian to bounce back by putting this misstep into perspective. So far, she has not commented publicly on the spoilers.