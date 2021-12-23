Kim Kardashian Faces Criticism for Supporting Colorado Truck Driver Sentenced to More Than 100 Years in Prison

Kim Kardashian lent her support to a movement to decrease the 110-year prison sentence truck driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos faces after he was convicted on charges related to causing a deadly 2019 crash that killed four people on a Colorado highway. The 26-year-old driver’s attorney thanked Kardashian for her support. However, Kathleen Harrison, whose husband Doyle, 61, died in the accident, told TMZ Kardashian should not have commented on the case.

“I don’t think that we want our local proceedings in any state taken over by who has the loudest mouth out there, because people don’t know all the details, they are running on emotion,” Harrison told TMZ Thursday. Harrison believes Kardashian does not understand all of the facts of the case, including evidence that Aguilera-Mederos knew his brakes were not working properly and did not yield onto a truck ramp. The other victims of the crash were William Bailey, 67, Miguel Angel Lamas Arellano, 24, and Stanly Politano, 69, reports Patch.

Aguilera-Mederos’ attorney, Leonard Martinez, told TMZ he has not spoken with Kardashian yet but was aware of her comments on the case. The legal team was thankful to Kardashian for weighing in on the case.

Kardashian posted a series of tweets about Aguilera-Mederos’ sentence on Tuesday, calling on Colorado Gov. Jared Polis to consider clemency. The reality TV star also called out prosecutor Kayla Wildeman, who celebrated after Aguilera-Mederos was convicted in a now-deleted Facebook post that showed an award she received. Wildeman’s boss, Alexis King, district attorney for the 1st Judicial District, later told 9News the incident was being handled internally. “The post was in very poor taste and does not reflect the values of my administration,” King said, reports 9News.

“Another shocking part of the case is this post by the prosecutor after his conviction. Four people died in this tragic accident. Rogel has a life sentence for the accident, which will not only destroy his life, but it will also impact his wife and son’s life,” Kardashian tweeted. “And yet, for some reason the prosecutor thought it would be funny to post a photo of a brake shoe trophy she received from a colleague with a plaque? Makes me so sick.”

In October, Aguilera-Mederos was convicted of 27 counts related to the fatal 2019 crash on Interstate 70 in Lakewood, Colorado, including four counts of vehicular homicide, six counts of first-degree assault, and four counts of careless driving causing death. He initially faced 41 charges and pleaded not guilty to all of them. During sentencing earlier this week, the judge was bound by law to set Aguilera-Mederos’ sentence to 110 years. King later filed a motion asking the judge to reconsider the sentence in a hearing on Christmas Eve or Dec. 27, reports CBS Denver. During a news conference on Tuesday, Polis confirmed his office received a clemency application.