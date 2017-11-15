Khloe Kardashian Trolls Mom Kris Jenner With NSFW Comments in Front of Her Personal Scribe

Kris Jenner has hired a personal scribe, and in a new clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians her daughter, Khloe Kardashian, is having some hilarious NSFW fun with the new dynamic.

In the clip, Khole and sisters Kim and Kourtney are sitting at a restaurant table as their mom walks up and introduces them to Madhvi, her new scribe.

Madhvi’s job is to follow Kris around and transcribe everything she says, as well as everything said by people she is with.

Her daughters leaped at the opportunity to have a little fun with this. Kourtney jokingly excused herself to the restroom by saying that she was going to “make a urination sample.”

Kim Kardashian held off on the teasing, but Khloe went it hard, by saying a few NSFW things that Madhvi would have to transcribe.

“Mom, do you have to pee or are you good with your diaper?” Khloe asked Jenner before telling everyone at the table, “She queefed in our workout the other day. She was queefing!”

Jenner began to laugh and said, “I did not!” Then Khloe joked, “All you do is get drunk, it’s wild!”

Laughingly, Jenner finally said, “”Don’t punish me because somebody’s writing everything down. It’s not funny anymore!”

You can see new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!