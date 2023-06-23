Kim Kardashian Gives North a Death Glare After Catching Her Trying to Drink Khloe's Champagne

Kim Kardashian and her oldest daughter North West may have a close mother-daughter bond, but the SKIMS founder still has boundaries with the 10-year-old. In one of the latest episodes of Hulu's The Kardashians, the 42-year-old mother of four gave North the side-eye when she caught a glimpse of her trying to sneak a sip of champagne. The moment came during a dinner in Italy where Kardashian was celebrating the success of being the creative director of the Dolce & Gabanna fashion show in Milan. TikTok user @andie.00 shared a video where she theorized that the KKW Beauty founder noticed that her then-9-year-old daughter was attempting to steal a sip of bubbly from her auntie Khloé's glass. Some fans initially thought the stare was intended for someone else, until the TikTok user offered an explanation.

"Kim's side eye could of been for North," she captioned the post, adding in the video: "I know they edited this so that way it looks like they're taking a dig at Kourtney, but all I saw was North taking a little sippy sip off of Khloé's drink and I don't think she was drinking water." She continued: "You see Khloé looking at the cameras hoping they didn't catch it," she added, before playing the clip back and narrating the scene.

The Italy fiasco has been a win for Kim but a loss for big sister Kourtney. The POOSH founder felt as if Kim stole her vibes from her wedding, which took place four months before the fashion show. Kourtney refused to show support and felt Kim used her wedding as a business opportunity to seal a deal with D&G.

Kim felt the whole thing was a misunderstanding and being blown out of proportion. Her feud with Kourtney dates back to their teenage years. Kourtney didn't attend the festivities in Italy, and Kim reminded viewers that she donned D&G for years, and also was married in Italy in 2013 to Kanye West before Kourtney wed Travis Barker in the country.