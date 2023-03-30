Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Question About Her 'Old Face'

Khloé Kardashian can't get away from social media critics. The Kardashians star filmed a workout video for fans that she shared via Instagram where she did a series of exercises before discussing her facial scar that was left from a tumor she previously had removed. Commenters were ruthless, with one asking, "Do you miss your old face?" Kardashian snapped back, simply writing, "No." Another suggested that the reality star "try without a filter," when she responded, "What does a filter have to do with the workout queen?"

Kardashian has been open about the negative impact social media has had on her throughout the years. During the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special, she admitted that she was more confident prior to being on reality television, and her first few years on the show before the criticism began to get to her. In a Cosmopolitan interview in 2021, she said she barely uses social media because it "scares" her.

"I don't even spend an hour a day on social media," she said. "I used to spend more for sure, but I'm really good at not being on social media. It scares me. I've learned that you can't just post anything because people will comment and say the craziest things," she added. "I'm like, 'What are you talking about?'"

In May 2020, she faced severe backlash for her "new face" after she debuted a different look on Instagram, which many likened to cultural appropriation. The same year, news broke that her team was attempting to remove an unauthorized photo of her in a bikini that it said had been posted online by accident. May have accused the Kardashian family of extreme photoshopping. She responded in an Instagram post.

"As someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn't flattering in bad lighting or doesn't capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point — and then shares it to the world — you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared — regardless of who you are," she wrote at the time.