Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Told Kylie Jenner About Her Best Friend Jordyn Woods’ Betrayal

Kylie Jenner reportedly learned about her best friend Jordyn Woods‘ affair with Khloe Kardashian‘s now ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson through Kardashian herself.

“Kylie heard about it from Khloé, not Jordyn,” a source told Us Weekly Thursday. The source said Kardashian also “confronted Jordyn” about the cheating, but “not in person.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kardashian, 34, is “not mad at Kylie,” another source told the magazine. “That’s her sister.”

After news broke of the split, Jenner posted a video of empty rooms at her house, hinting that Woods moved out. The two friends had been inseparable for years, so Woods’ role in the dissolution of her sister’s relationship has left her shocked.

“Jordyn is a sister to Kylie, and she’s extremely shocked this could happen, as is the whole family,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “Kylie is trying to get all the facts before she makes up her mind, but for now, Jordyn isn’t staying at Kylie’s. Kylie needs her space and also wants to respect her sister Khloe. The future of their friendship hangs on the facts.”

Thompson and Kardashian officially broke up on Tuesday after Thompson was seen partying without Kardashian on Valentine’s Day. During that party, he was allegedly seen getting close with Woods. One source told Us Weekly the two were “all over each other.” After Kardashian confronted him, the Cleveland Cavaliers player admitted to an affair and she ended their relationship.

Thompson and Kardashian are the parents to True Thompson, who turns a year old in April. Just days before True was born, it was revealed that Thompson cheated on Kardashian multiple times during her pregnancy, but Kardashian tried to keep the relationship going. But Kardashian turned to sharing cryptic messages on Instagram, including one on Valentine’s Day.

“[Shout-out] to everyone who is tryna heal from things they can’t talk about,” Kardashian’s message read. “True love feels different. There are no games, no power struggles, no secrets and no manipulation. Honest love only craves connection, unity and truth. If what you are experiencing and calling love involves unbalanced selfish tactics it is in the process of being dismantled.”

After news broke of their split, Kardashian shared another message, writing, “The worst pain is gettin’ hurt by a person you explained your pain to.”

“Somebody needs to hear this,” another message read. “That betrayal was your blessing!!!”

Meanwhile, Thompson has blocked fans from posting comments on his Instagram page. Woods has not, leaving a venue for fans to express their anger at her directly.

Photo credit: Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty Images