This Might Be Why Khloe Kardashian Wore Calvin Klein in Her Pregnancy Photo

Khloé Kardashian officially confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram this week, sharing a black-and-white photo of herself and boyfriend Tristan Thompson with a joyful caption expressing her excitement at becoming a mom.

In the snap, Kardashian wears a Calvin Klein sports bra, something that may seem normal due to her penchant for working out but may actually be indicative of a longer advertising play.

According to sources cited by WWD, the Kardashian family will be part of a Calvin Klein campaign in 2018. WWD reported that photos have already been taken for the campaign featuring family members Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian as well as Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner. While Calvin Klein has not confirmed the campaign, its existence would technically make Khloé’s pregnancy announcement post an ad because she is wearing Calvin Klein in the photo.

The Federal Trade Commssion has guidelines outlining how people are supposed to label their endorsements and ads on social media, and while many have now begun adding #ad and #sponsored on obvious product posts, some influencers have waded into hot water when it comes to long-term deals with brands.

While it’s usually clear a post is an ad when a celebrity is holding the product in their hands in the photo, it’s less certain when the ad is in regards to a long-term contract a star has with a brand. For example, Kendall Jenner is a spokesperson for Esteé Lauder but did not always clearly disclose her relationship with them in past posts where she wore and tagged the brand.

Due to the FTC’s guidelines, any member of the Kardashian/Jenner family who shares a post in which they are wearing Calvin Klein would need to indicate that it was an ad if, in fact, the family does have a deal with the company. But until Calvin Klein confirms that the family has a contract with them, Khloé’s post can’t officially be deemed an ad, and rather just the words of a woman overjoyed to finally be welcoming a child.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @khloekardashian