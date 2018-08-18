Inside Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Ohio Lakefront Mansion

Khloé Kardashian recently welcomed her first child, daughter True, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, giving birth to her baby girl just days after Thompson was hit with multiple allegations of cheating. Kardashian spent the first part of True's life in Ohio and has been received support from family members including sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian as well as mom Kris Jenner, who stayed with her daughter to help out with baby True. While Kardashian left Ohio for Los Angeles, and Thompson still owns the lakefront mansion, which the NBA star purchased in 2015. Keep scrolling to see the reality personality's pad.

An Ohio Escape (Photo: Chestnut Hill Realty Inc) Page Six shares that Thompson purchased the home, located in Bratenahl, Ohio, for $1.9 million. The property features 6,424 square feet of living space, four bedrooms and three bathrooms. prevnext

Crazy About Cleveland (Photo: Chestnut Hill Realty Inc) Kardashian has been spending plenty of time in Ohio since she began dating Thompson in 2016. She even posted about the city of Cleveland on her personal website and shared her favorite spots in the city. prevnext

Lake Views (Photo: Chestnut Hill Realty Inc) The home features sweeping views of Lake Erie. As shown above, it also features an open and modern concept. prevnext

Luxury Touches (Photo: Chestnut Hill Realty Inc) (Photo: Chestnut Hill Realty Inc) To some, the home may seem modest compared to a typical Kardashian compound. However, luxury touches like a fish tank built into the living room wall and a wine cellar take things up a notch. prevnext

Modern Details (Photo: Chestnut Hill Realty Inc) (Photo: Chestnut Hill Realty Inc) The kitchen features wood cabinets and sleek marble accents. Other features include a slate floor and spacious breakfast bar. prevnext

Take in the View (Photo: Chestnut Hill Realty Inc) The airy space is accented with plenty of modern touches, including a sleek staircase with glass paneling. Additionally, windows at every turn allow residents to take in the lake's ever-changing appearance. prevnext

Modern Mansion (Photo: Chestnut Hill Realty Inc) Externally, the home is just as breathtaking and modern. The four-story home features grey brick and blue glass, continuing the property's contemporary feel. prevnext

Help From Mom (Photo: Chestnut Hill Realty Inc) While Kardashian spent a lot of time at the mansion, it was not always a pleasant time. "Kris is concerned that the longer Khloé stays in Tristan's house with their daughter, True, she won't move back to Los Angeles as she had indicated she wanted to do before she gave birth in the aftermath of his cheating scandal," the source said at the time. "Kris has been a constant presence in the house, helping Khloé with True. Things have been strained with Tristan, but she has forgiven him. Their relationship is still very much up in the air." prevnext