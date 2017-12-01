Khloe Kardashian Is All About the ‘Smiles’ in Latest Snap

Khloé Kardashian is in the Friday mood!

The reality personality took to Instagram to share a photo of herself smiling at the camera, arms crossed as she rocked a sports bra that reads “Thick!”

“The many moods of KoKo!” the 33-year-old captioned the shot. “Today I’m all about the smiles! It is Friday after all.”

Kardashian had previously uploaded a series of snaps in which she wore a blue sports bra and grills.

She used the photos to offer some words of wisdom to her fans, writing “I choose to start each day with a grateful heart and a happy state of mind.”

None of the snaps captured Kardashian’s stomach, further fueling speculation that the star is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The pair’s bundle of joy is expected to arrive in early 2018, along with sister Kylie Jenner‘s rumored first child.

Kardashian and Thompson have been dating since September 2016. None of the members of the Kardashian family have commented on Kardashian or Jenner’s rumored pregnancies.

