Khloe Kardashian Hints Stress of Tristan Thompson’s Cheating Scandals Hindered Breastfeeding

Khloé Kardashian may be pointing some fingers at Tristan Thompson when it comes to her breastfeeding issues she had following her birth to their daughter, True. In a sit-down video she shot with big sister, Kourtney Kardashian for Poosh, Kardashian opens up a lot about her thoughts on being a mom, including breastfeeding troubles. While she doesn’t pinpoint exactly what led to her issue, it’s no secret to the public what may have aided in the problem for the Good American founder.

“I was under a lot of stress,” Kardashian said. “There was a lot going in my life at the time that I think played a part in why I wasn’t producing [milk] as easily, but I don’t know. It was just a lot, and once True started losing weight … I remember the first time I had to give her formula, I felt so [much] like I failed.”

She also discussed “being alone in Cleveland, not having family there [and] just trying to figure [motherhood] out” was a lot at once. Also, she referred to using formula like “smuggling drugs,” because she felt so much shame.

With the best of intentions, Kardashian had every desire to only breastfeed, True, however, ended up having to give up on it all together. In November 2018, she turned to Twitter to reveal to fans that she had tried “for weeks and weeks” to produce enough milk to feed her newborn, but it just wasn’t enough. So, she gave in to the formula route. While she claims she “wasn’t great” at breastfeeding, she did say she’s “great at this mom thing.”

I tried breast-feeding for weeks and weeks! For me it was so painful but I also was not producing a lot of milk. So I had to pump every time she was napping. I guess due to stress my milk was not coming in. I tried and I just couldn’t give her enough. So I had to go to formula. https://t.co/3ohDLsa1RU — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 19, 2018

When Kardashian went into labor with True, news broke that Thompson had been caught allegedly cheating on her. Following that incident, things weren’t the same, but she continued a relationship with him anyway. In February, 2019, news broke again that Thompson had cheated on Kardashian again, but the second time was a little too close to home since it was with a close family friend.

Jordyn Woods was best friends with Kylie Jenner, but the family broke their ties with her after finding out that she had kissed Thompson following an after party in the Hollywood Hills.

Since then, the mom-of-one has done a great job co-parenting with Thompson in hopes of keeping things as smooth as possible for True.

Photo credit: Vivien Kililea/Getty Images