Khloe Kardashian Cuddles up to Daughter True in New Photo Shoot

Khloé Kardashian is reliving one of her favorite photo shoots with her baby girl True Thompson.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared photos from a months-old shoot for her clothing brand, Good American, featuring the little baby and herself standing by a refrigerator.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My baby and I a couple months ago at our [goodamerican] shoot,” Kardashian wrote in the caption of the new post Friday. True stole the show with her all-white outfit, which included an adorable flower crown-like headband.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 24, 2019 at 8:04am PDT

Fans of the reality television star took to the comments section of the post, sending well wishes to the little girl.

“That baby is SOO CUUUUTE OMG I cant,” One user commented.

“Omg so cute!” Another fan commented.

“The strongest mom. U r amazing, love your personality,” a third user praised.

Not all Instagram users who commented on the post did so to compliment the reality star. Some fans noticed the contents of the reality star’s fridge and couldn’t help but wonder about it.

“Why is there nothing but vegetables and unbranded water in your fridge… that’s not normal,” one user wrote.

“There’s no way all the produce in your fridge isn’t going bad..” Another fan wrote, thinking about how much time Kardashian must have left the refrigerator door open for the shoot.

“How many filters you use sis,” Another user wrote, criticizing the use of filters in the new snapshots.

Kardashian frequently posts touching photos of herself and her baby girl on social media, as she focuses on raising the 1-year-old ever since her split from boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson.

The Revenge Body host opened up on co=parenting with the basketball player after the most recent cheating scandal led to their breakup.

“It does f—ing suck because our personal emotions are still in there,” Kardashian admitted on Laura Wasser’s podcast earlier this month. “For me, you know, Tristan and I broke up not too long ago, so it’s really raw.”

“So those emotions can be heightened at times, but I do everything in my power — True is one and, like, a month old — so she doesn’t really know what’s happening, but to me she does know and she feels energy and I’m a big believer of that,” the reality star added. “I do everything in my power to not put any sort of heavy energy around her. Maybe that sounds a little too like bohemian to some people.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!