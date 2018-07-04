Khloe Kardashian Confesses Recent Bikini Pic Was Misleading

Khloé Kardashian saw the photo her sister Kendall Jenner posted of her in a bikini and thought she had to make some things clear to her followers.

The new mom, who gave birth to daughter True Thompson less than three months ago, took to Twitter clarify some things for her followers after spending a few days off social media.

“I haven’t been on Twitter in a couple days and I’m just catching up on a couple of tweets. I have so many people asking where I got that peekaboo elephant from. Isn’t it the cutest ever? It’s by Gund. I think it’s called flappy the elephant. Honestly it’s the cutest toy!!” Kardashian tweeted on Tuesday.

“And I’m just seeing that Kendall posted a video of me in a bikini…” the Revenge Body host, who gave birth to True on April 12, added. “Thank God she knows her angles LOL cuz I do not look like I did in that video LOL laying down is a game changer. I had an hour to hang with Kenny while True was napping.”

Kardashian, as first reported by Us Weekly, was seen on Jenner’s Instagram Story in a yellow bikini Monday. The new mom’s stomach looked flat as she relaxed outside on a pool chair while looking at her phone.

The reality star has shared a lot of her post-pregnancy fitness journey with her fans in recent months. She first stepped out for a workout in Cleveland back in May, and frequently documents her workouts with Tristan Thompson since the couple made their return to Los Angeles in June.

“I truly dislike when people report I’ve lost a tremendous amount of weight in a short amount of time or when people claim I’m doing these ridiculous diets,” she tweeted on June 18. “It’s really setting the wrong tone. I believe in making lifestyle changes when it comes to my food.”

She added: “Dieting is great but dieting doesn’t typically create long-lasting results. I also believe that working out is so incredibly healthy and should be done to each individual’s own rhythm of life. There’s no one size fits all when health and fitness.”

Along with photos of her workout journey, Kardashian has graced her social media platforms with adorable snapshots of baby True, who she says she’s obsessed with.

Kardashian posted a sweet photo of the baby girl wearing an adorable white bow on her head.

“I’m so obsessed with her,” Kardashian captioned the sweet snapshot. She also uploaded other photos in what was a series of advertisements for Pampers Pure.

Kardashian’s relationship with True, her fitness journey, and her recent struggles in her relationship with Tristan Thompson will likely be featured on the 15th season of Keeping Up with The Kardashians.

The beloved reality show is set to premiere August 5th at 9 p.m. ET.