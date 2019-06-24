Khloe Kardashian Claims Tristan Thompson Threatened Suicide After Jordyn Woods Cheating Scandal

Part 1 of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians season finale aired on Sunday, June 23, and the episode addressed the Jordyn Woods/Tristan Thompson cheating scandal several months after the events unfolded in real time.

During the show, Khloe Kardashian detailed Thompson’s reaction to her questions about the rumors, with the mom of one revealing that the NBA player had threatened to kill himself after the news was out.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He’s like, ‘I can’t stop thinking about you and what mess I have caused.’ He’s doing this to get a reaction out of me,” she said, telling Scott Disick that Thompson had expressed suicidal thoughts in text messages to her. “Like, I’m just allowed to say I’m going to kill myself and that’s fine? That’s crazy.”

Kardashian added that she had sent a friend to check on Thompson and eventually got a call from the friend in question.

“The fact that Khloe’s sitting here heartbroken, but still worrying about Tristan’s feelings and the possibilities of him being upset or possibly hurting himself, I mean, it just goes to show that Khloe is an unbelievable person that loves so hard and so much and only wants good,” Disick said. “And somehow she just keeps getting the short end of the stick and it’s unfair and it’s hurtful. It’s really hard for me to sit and watch.”

“I feel like I’m so heartbroken,” Kardashian shared. “Right now, I don’t feel much of anything. I’m in shock. This is a debilitating blow to my soul. It’s so humiliating, it’s hard. There are some days you just want to cry.”

Kardashian also discussed Thompson’s side of the story, which was slightly different than the picture Woods had presented during her appearance on Red Table Talk.

“Once Tristan finally landed in Cleveland, he saw my millions of text messages. He already knew what was up and there was nothing else he could do but confirm it. When I got my questions answered, I was getting more details that everybody left and Jordyn still stayed,” the reality star said in a confessional. “That she was sitting on his lap in a chair. They were all over each other. They were handsy. They made out. It’s disgusting. I’ll never understand the depths of his ick. I was just hoping for a better outcome for my daughter and for myself.”

Speaking to Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk, Woods said that she and Thompson only kissed because the GE initiated it and that the kiss was not a make-out.

“Never once was I giving him a lap dance, making out with him, sitting all over him,” she said. “It’s just we’re all together; we’re in a group. Never once did we leave the public area, go to the bedroom, go to the bathroom.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jerritt Clark