Khloe Kardashian Blasted for Spoiling Daughter True With Toy Bentley

Fans are calling out Khloe Kardashian for “worthless materialism” in her latest Instagram post. The 35-year-old reality star posted a video of her daughter True in a glittery pink toy car, and to some the extravagance is too much. After years of keeping up with her on TV, seeing Kardashian pass her lifestyle on to her daughter is too much for these fans.

Kardashian posted the clip of True’s new ride on Saturday. It showed the 1-year-old in a sunny driveway, sitting in a child-sized Bentley. The battery-powered car was all glittery pink, with fur flooring and even a radio, which True used to play “If You’re Happy and You Know It.”

True seemed to enjoy her ride, laughing from the driver’s seat and giving the horn a playful toot as her mom filmed. However, she was either too nervous or not sure how to make her little car go.

💘I have so much fun with her 💘

“Go mama!” Kardashian said in the clip. In the caption she added: “I have so much fun with her.”

A surprising number of commenters decried Kardashian’s extravagant gift for her daughter. They questioned whether Kardashian and her family recognized how hard it was for average people to see their lifestyle writ large.

“Great, another Kardashian in a Bentley. You guys are so oblivious to how your excessive spending looks to the outside world,” one person wrote. “I really loved your family’s story and now just can’t bare to watch as you spend all this money on worthless materialism. It’s so sad.”

Kardashian actually responded to that comment, admitting that the commenter might have a point. However, she argued that her family made its own contributions to the world, and it was her choice as to how to spend the money that came with fame.

“I appreciate this… I’m able to digest what you have to say because of how you stated it. I hear you. I personally don’t believe that all we ‘do is spend money on worthless materialism.’ I’m not here to prove what I do or don’t do. But what I can say is that I’m able to look myself in the mirror and sleep well at night.”

“I’m able to do that because I’m a good person and life is all about balance,” she went on. “Yes, I do choose to spoil my daughter. I want to spoil her with love and as well with material items. She will also be raised with values, responsibilities, chores, respect, self love… We all work hard and we are able to spend out money in the way that we choose. I hope that’s what comes across to ‘the outside world,’ to lead with love above anything else.”

This is far from the first time Kardashian and her family have been accused of shallow materialism. Their show was the impetus for the phrase “famous for being famous,” and as they have profited from it, it has only grown into that title more and more. Still, many fans find it compelling to watch the sisters grow into parenthood, wherever that path may lead them.



Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns for Season 17 in September on E!